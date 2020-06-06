Dad's Army continues to bring audiences so much joy, even over 40 years after the last episode. The BBC sitcom, which is still shown on TV today, was so popular that it spurred two films and a spin-off series. The first film based on the show was released back in 1971 starring the original cast. The second film was released more recently in 2016 with a number of well-known faces such as Bill Nighy, Sir Tom Courtenay and Michael Gambon. Many other big names in the industry had supporting roles in the film including Catherine Zeta Jones and Emily Atack. Click through the gallery to see the original cast alongside the actors who played their iconic roles in the modern film.
Captain Mainwaring: Arthur Lowe and Toby Jones
Taking the lead role of Captain Mainwaring was Arthur Lowe. Arthur's role as the pompous caption was perhaps his most iconic role, but the actor also appeared in others shows such as Coronation Street and many other films. Toby Jones is a 53-year-old who took on the lead role for the latest film adaption. Toby's film credits include: The Hunger Games, Captain America, Jurassic World and more. He's also appeared in TV shows such as Sherlock and Detectorists.
MORE: Remembering Dad's Army cast mates who have sadly passed away