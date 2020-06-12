﻿
Not Going Out cast and their families – meet their partners and children here

The BBC series has recently returned to TV

The BBC series has recently returned to TV
Not Going Out cast and their families – meet their partners and children here

Robert Lindsay reveals behind-the-scenes My Family outtakes for the first time 
Francesca Shillcock
lee-mack-and-wife
Photo: © Getty Images
Not Going Out is the perfect easy-watch and we're loving that BBC is replaying episodes during lockdown. The sitcom has progressed through the years from focusing on Lee, a layabout lodger struggling to hold down a job, to his family life with his wife and children. But what about away from the show? Click through the gallery to find out about the stars of the show families in real life…

 

Lee Mack

Stan- up comic and actor Lee Mack, 51, plays a fictionalised version of himself in the show, married to Lucy with three children. Away from the show, Lee's home life isn't worlds apart. He and his wife Tara have been married for 15 years and have three children together: Millie, Louie, and Arlo.

sally-bretton
Photo: © Getty Images
2/8

Sally Bretton

Sally plays Lee's on screen wife, Lucy, but also has her own family away from the sitcom. Sally, 43, likes to keep her private life pretty low-key, but it's well known that she's married to a photographer and the couple live together in their family home in Hertfordshire with their three daughters.

hugh-claire
Photo: © Getty Images
3/8

Hugh Dennis

Hugh Dennis is best known for playing Toby in the sitcom, but is also known for his roles in Outnumbered and Mock The Week. The actor has been married twice. He married his first wife, Miranda, in 1987 but divorced in 1993. Three years later he married his second wife Kate and the couple had two children together, Freddie and Meg. Hugh and Kate separated in 2015 and in 2018, it was confirmed that Hugh was dating his Outnumbered co-star Claire Skinner. Claire spoke about Hugh in 2019, telling Lorraine Kelly their relationship was a "lovely little life surprise."

abigail-and-sean
Photo: © Getty Images
4/8

Abigail Cruttenden

Playing Toby's wife Anna in Not Going Out is Abigail Cruttenden. In 1997, Abigail appeared in the TV series Sharpe as the on-screen wife of the titular character, played by Sean Bean. After meeting on set, Abigail and Sean Bean married in 1997 and welcomed a daughter a year later. However, the marriage wasn't to last as they divorced in 2000. Abigail married her second husband, Jonathan Fraser, in 2003, with whom she welcomed her second child.

bobby-ball-and-wife
Photo: © Rex
5/8

Bobby Ball

Frank is Lee's father in Not Going Out and played by actor and comedian Robert 'Bobby' Hall. Bobby married his first wife, Joan, in 1964 and welcomed two children, Robert and Darren who grew up to follow their father's footsteps and carve a career in comedy and are now known as the 'Harper Brothers'. Bobby and Joan divorced in 1970, shortly before he married his second wife Yvonne.

deborah-grant
Photo: © BBC
6/8

Deborah Grant

Deborah Grant, best known for her work in Jonathan Creek, Victoria Wood As Seen On TV and more, plays Lucy's mum Wendy in the sitcom. Away from the show, Deborah has been married twice including to actor Jeremy Child (Darkest Hour, The Iron Lady) with whom she had her only child.

tim-vine
Photo: © Getty Images
7/8

Tim Vine

Comedian Tim Vine plays Lucy's brother Tim in the show. The comic is not married with kids in real life, however he has a famous brother! The stand-up's older brother is journalist, broadcaster and former Strictly Come Dancing competitor Jeremy Vine.

megan-dodds
Photo: © Getty Images
8/8

Megan Dodds

British-American actress Megan Dodds played Kate, Lee's landlady and Tim's ex-wife, in the show but left after the first series. Megan is married to fashion photographer Oliver Pearce and the two have one child together.

