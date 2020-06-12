Not Going Out is the perfect easy-watch and we're loving that BBC is replaying episodes during lockdown. The sitcom has progressed through the years from focusing on Lee, a layabout lodger struggling to hold down a job, to his family life with his wife and children. But what about away from the show? Click through the gallery to find out about the stars of the show families in real life…
Lee Mack
Stan- up comic and actor Lee Mack, 51, plays a fictionalised version of himself in the show, married to Lucy with three children. Away from the show, Lee's home life isn't worlds apart. He and his wife Tara have been married for 15 years and have three children together: Millie, Louie, and Arlo.
