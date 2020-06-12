Good Morning Britain star Alex Beresford revealed the gorgeous companion who is helping to cure his "loneliness" following his secret split from his wife Natalia. The weather presenter announced earlier this month that the couple had ended their marriage before lockdown, but now, Alex is enjoying some quality time with his adorable puppy Peaches. The cockapoo made an appearance on GMB on Friday morning, with Alex introducing the pooch to hosts Ben Shephard and Ranvir Sigh.

"This is Peaches, she’s a couple of years old now, she is a mix between a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and a Miniature Toy Poodle," he said. "So she is quite small, she’s actually had a bit of a haircut the other day, obviously done at home. They are so excitable, they’re inquisitive, they are really loving." He added: "She’s just absolutely gorgeous, they give you a lot of comfort, definitely."

Alex and Natalia split before lockdown

Alex admitted that he was feeling "really lonely" following his split from Natalia – with whom he shares ten-year-old son Cruz – during an appearance on the podcast Britain Get Talking earlier this month. After being asked about moving on and finding love elsewhere, the presenter opened up about their break up. "It's been a massive learning curve, I didn't think at the age of 20 that when I was approaching 40, I would be in this situation. The age of 40, you'll be married, you'll be a grown up, you'll have a kid or two, your life is going to be set. I'm not old, I don't feel old, it's a bit daunting."

He continued: "But we've been in lockdown, so even if I wanted to go on a date, I couldn't go on a date. I don't want to grow old on my own, life is for sharing and it'd be great to meet someone in the future but they have to be right for me, right for Cruz."

