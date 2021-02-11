﻿
13 Photos | Film

The Vampire Diaries then vs now: see how the stars have changed over the years

The teen drama first aired over ten years ago

Eve Crosbie
Fans were ecstatic when Netflix announced that all eight seasons of The Vampire Diaries would be available to stream and enjoy all over again.

The show, which ran for eight seasons between 2009 and 2017, tells the story of a love triangle between vampire brothers Stefan and Damon Salvatore and high-schooler Elena Gilbert as well as all the goings-on in the small town of Mystic Falls.

Take a look through our gallery to see how the stars of the show have changed since the show first aired over ten years ago…

Nina Dobrev as Elena Gilbert

Nina Dobrev played high-schooler Elena Gilbert in the series whose life is turned upside down when she falls in love with the mysterious Stefan - and then his brother Damon. Since the series wrapped, Nina has appeared in several films, including The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Let's Be Cops, The Final Girls and Flatliners.

Paul Wesley as Stefan Salvatore

Paul Wesley played the kind-natured Stefan in the series. Since the show, he's gone on to cameo in the spin-off series The Originals and continued to work in TV.

Ian Somerhalder as Damon Salvatore

Stefan's malevolent older brother, Damon, was played by Ian Somerhalder. The actor, who is also known for his role in Lost, has gone on to star in and produce a new Netflix horror series called V Wars. 

Steven R. McQueen as Jeremy Gilbert

Elena's younger brother was played by actor Steven R. McQueen. Most recently viewers would have seen Steven in Chicago Fire and sister show, Chicago P.D. He also reunited with his The Vampire Diaries co-star Paul Wesley in the anthology series, Medal of Honour.

Sara Canning as Jenna Sommers

Sara Canning appeared as Jenna, Elena and Jeremy's aunt and legal guardian in seasons one and two before leaving the show. While she did return to the show on and off to reprise her role, Sara also went on to star in War for the Planet of the Apes, Remedy and Netflix's adaptation of A Series of Unfortunate Events.

Kat Graham as Bonnie Bennett

Mystic Falls' resident witch Bonnie Bennett was played by Kat Graham, who is known for her roles in The Parent Trap and 17 Again. More recently, she portrayed Jada Pinkett in the 2017 Tupac Shakur biopic, All Eyez on Me.

Candice King as Caroline Forbes

Elena's best friend Caroline Forbes was played by actress Candice King - who then was going by her maiden name, Candice Accola. Like some of her co-stars, Candice reprised her role in The Originals. Viewers will have most recently seen the actress in the second instalment of the After movie series, alongside Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford.

Kayla Ewell as Vicki Donovan 

Vicki Donovan, Matt's older troubled sister, was played by actress Kayla Ewell. While she left the series after season one, she appeared as a guest on-and-off right up until season eight. Kayla's television credits include CBS's long-running soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, Lucifer, Veronica Mars and Entourage over the years. These days, you can catch Kayla in the CW's Batwoman series which recently returned for a second season.

Joseph Morgan as Klaus Mikaelson

Joseph Morgan played Klaus Mikaelson in the original series as well as spin-off series, The Originals. The British actor also had lead roles in Brave New World, Animal Kingdom and the Ben Hur miniseries.

Matt Davis as Alaric Saltzman

Matt Davis played history teacher and vampire hunter, Alaric Saltzman. Matt is perhaps best known for his role as Elle's jerk boyfriend in Legally Blonde but has also had recurring roles on CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and Damages.

Michael Malarkey as Enzo St. John

Michael Malarkey may have only joined The Vampire Diaries in the final seasons of the show, but he quickly became a central character as Damon's old friend, Enzo St. John. His most recent role was in the historical drama series Project Blue Book.
 

