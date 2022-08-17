7 shows to watch while you wait for Ginny & Georgia season two Check out our recommendations for the best female-led, funny shows here…

Fans are eagerly awaiting the second season of Ginny & Georgia, but going by the latest update from the teen drama's creator,t they could still be a while to go before new episdes land on Netflix.

But what about in the meantime? Well, you're in luck as we have gathered together the best series that are sure to deliver on drama until the Miller ladies make their return. Check out our recommendations below…

Gilmore Girls

The story of a wildly different mother-daughter-duo is at the centre of this noughties series, so it's no wonder that plenty of Ginny & Georgia fans have compared the two. Both feature a book-smart teen and their street-smart 30-something moms settling into the kooky new town.

While a bit more wholesome than Ginny & Georgia, we have a feeling that fans will love Lorelai and Rory's relationship, as well as all the drama that seems to follow them wherever they go.

Dear White People

Despite being quite a light-hearted drama, Ginny & Georgia still manages to explore some pretty heavy issues, and Ginny's identity as a mixed-race young woman in a largely white neighbourhood and school is one of them.

If you're keen to see another female lead take down racists with biting truths, then we know that Dear White People is going to check all your boxes. Based on a 2014 film of the same name, the Netflix series stars Logan Browning as a student trying to wake people up to the social issues at play on her college campus.

Good Girls

If your favourite aspect of Ginny & Georgia is the flashbacks to Georgia's rather shady past as well as the sneaky ways she manages to keep up her glamorous lifestyle, then we recommend you give Good Girls a go!

Starring Christina Hendricks, Mae Whitman and Retta, the series follows three friends who, fed up with playing by the rules and not getting the respect they deserve, turn to a life of crime. Georgia would approve!

Never Have I Ever

Never Have I Ever recently returned for its third season and if you're not already watching, take this as your sign to do so! Created by funny woman Mindy Kaling, the coming-of-age comedy-drama television series stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as a first-generation Indian-American teenager who is desperate to improve her status at school. It's warm, witty and will make you laugh out loud.

Yellowjackets

If you like your teen dramas with a little bit more bite, then Yellowjackets should be next on your watch list.

Jumping between flashbacks and the present day, it follows the lives of a group of plane crash survivors as they attempt to move forward with their lives despite being haunted by what they saw - and did - while they were stranded.

The Sex Lives of College Girls

Another series from the hugely talented Mindy Kaling that is a must-watch is The Sex Lives of College Girls, which has gone a bit under the radar since debuting last year.

It tells the story of four 18-year-old freshmen roommates at a fictional college in Vermont, covering their sexually active lifestyle as they deal with different struggles and hardships that college brings.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin

If you're on top of your teen dramas and have watched everyone other show on this list, then the very new Pretty Little Liars spinoff series might be the one for you!

A little bit darker than the original PLL, Original Sin follows another group of small town teens who find themselves tormented by an unknown 'A'ssailant.

