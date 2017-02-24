'Beauty junkie' Drew Barrymore reveals her beauty essentials

Looking for some new beauty inspiration? Drew Barrymore has you covered. The self-confessed "beauty junkie" has been sharing some of her favourite beauty buys on Instagram all week from her enviable – and huge – stash, along with some words of wisdom for her fans.

Drew started by showing off photos of her fully-stocked beauty cabinet, admitting: "I am a beauty junkie. A lover of all things beauty. This is my first of #beautyjunkieweek." The Santa Clarita Diet star then surprised fans by sharing a photo of even more products, confessing that wasn't even everything she owns. "This is the other cabinet. You should see all my drawers and boxes and years of research. This is just what's semi organized and accessible. The rest looks like a hoarder! But I love all the tools to be the best you," Drew wrote.

Drew Barrymore has been showing off her beauty essentials on Instagram

"Not you 10 years ago and not being worried about ten years from now. All your beauty and hard earned wisdom should be worn on your face like an elegant medal. And maybe a little eye cream and some highlighter chubbies never hurt," she added. Drew is such a beauty lover that she launched her own line, Flower Beauty. However far from exclusively using her own products, the mother-of-two likes to use a number of other natural beauty products – many of which she also uses on her daughters Olive, four, and Frankie, two.

Among them is Shea Moisture Baby Healing lotion (£5.35), which she describes as "my fav moisturiser. Use on children and yourself!" Drew advised. Drew also uses Babo Botanicals shampoo and conditioners for her daughters, which she says she has been "devoted to" since they were recommended to her by a friend.

The mother-of-two shared a photo of herself with a face mask on

While she may be a Hollywood star, many of Drew's beauty buys are affordable and readily available on the high street, such as Bioderma cleanser and Weleda Wild Rose Pampering Body Lotion (£19.95). And for a multi-use beauty buy, Drew recommended Dr Bronner's Peppermint Pure Castile Soap. "I defy you to find a better 'all in one'", she wrote. "My dad used this to wash his clothes. Brush his teeth. It has many functions. @drbronners can be the miracle natural product you want it to be."

