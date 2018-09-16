Exclusive! Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews release first baby photo - and reveal son's name What a cutie!

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews have revealed the first photos and name of their baby son in an exclusive interview at home in the new issue of HELLO! "We are bursting with love. I honestly feel like he has been here forever, he has just slotted into our lives perfectly," says new mum, 32-year-old Irish broadcaster and DJ Vogue. "Every day has new meaning now," adds 30-year-old Spencer. "It has exceeded all expectation of what I thought it would feel like to be a dad." Announcing the name of their son, "We heard the name Theodore one day and both loved it. We thought we would call him Teddy but since he has been born we have stayed with Theodore rather than shortening it," says Vogue.

Vogue and Spencer introduce their gorgeous baby son

Theodore’s middle names have special significance: Frederick after Vogue’s late father and Michael after Spencer’s brother who died aged 22 in 1999 after reaching the summit of Mount Everest. "His name lives on in our family and always will do," says Spencer. Talking of the birth on 5th September for the first time, Vogue says, "There were a few little hiccups, but it was perfect," as she reveals she was on the verge of having an emergency C-section with Spencer at her side, gowned and scrubbed up, before finally giving birth naturally with Spencer cutting the cord, as he says, "Obviously Vogue did all of the hard work and I have nothing but love and respect for how she dealt with it all in the most admirable way. I could not be more proud of her."

Spencer and Vogue tied the knot in June

Vogue says of Theodore: "He is a mini Spencer. I remember seeing lots of dark hair, and thinking, ‘that’s just like his dad’. He has his dimples too, and deep blue eyes." Becoming parents is the culmination of a happy and life-changing year for the couple from their engagement in January to their idyllic June wedding. But as Vogue says, "The most life-changing thing we have ever done is to have Theodore, he is my biggest ever achievement." So besotted are the new parents, Spencer reveals, "Perhaps we’d like three more. We can’t wait to crack on and enlarge our family as much as we can. For now though I can’t imagine life being better than this."

The proud parents introuduced their baby to HELLO!

