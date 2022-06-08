Vogue Williams rocks bump-skimming bridal gown at 10,000-acre estate – exclusive wedding photos

Vogue Williams, 36, and her husband Spencer Matthews, 33, tied the knot in June 2018 on the banks of the picturesque loch on the former Made In Chelsea star's 10,000-acre family estate in Scotland.

They have since welcomed three beautiful children, son Theodore, three, daughter Gigi, one, and baby Otto – and Vogue was pregnant with her first child on their wedding day. On their fourth anniversary, take a look back at HELLO!'s exclusive photos of their "secluded" nuptials, which were attended by a small guest list including Spencer's brother James and his wife Pippa Middleton.

Their joy was plain to see in these beautiful photos, and Vogue looked radiant in a bespoke Paul Costello wedding gown, her blossoming bump elegantly draped in the off-white silk V-neck design. Meanwhile, her handsome groom cut a dashing figure in a bespoke three-piece midnight-blue morning suit made by renowned tailor Tony Lutwyche.

"It has gone down with many as the best wedding they’ve ever been to," said Spencer. "It was a family affair in the middle of nowhere and it felt very secluded. We were surrounded by the people we love."

The happy couple looked so delighted as they walked hand in hand up the hill

Among those gathered at the sprawling estate in Inverness-shire, which has been in the Matthews family for years, were Spencer's brother James, who acted as best man ("Because he is, indeed, the best man I know," explained the groom) and his wife Pippa, who was also expecting her first child at the time. Arthur Matthews was born in October, one month after Vogue and Spencer welcomed son Theodore.

"It's one of our favourite places – it's magical – and the wedding was exactly what we wanted: private and quiet, with just close family and friends," said Vogue.

The couple opted for a low-key wedding

In keeping with the Scottish surroundings, a bagpiper was on hand to play before and after the ceremony, and an accordion player and singer performed Caledonia. Three people gave readings during the ceremony, which was conducted by a registrar: Spencer's half-sister Nina Mackie, his brother-in-law James Middleton and Vogue's sister and maid of honour, Amber.

The groom had the wedding rings made. "Mine is very plain – a simple rose gold band – and Vogue's is a full diamond band," said Spencer, who also designed Vogue's spectacular engagement ring, with a 4.14ct cushion-cut centre, flanked by two 0.5ct baguettes, with 0.75ct trilliants on either side, which he presented when he proposed following a West End performance of The Lion King in January.

After the ceremony, the wedding party toasted with champagne and tucked into the wedding cake, a dusky-pink three-tier sponge with fresh raspberries, vanilla cream and buttercream frosting. A full sit-down meal followed in the evening, with Scottish scallops and Scottish venison.

Spencer and Vogue have now been married for three years

"The strange thing is, and this is no joke, but because the whole thing was so casual I didn't write a speech," revealed Spencer. "And it came to my attention as we were wandering over to what you'd call the grill room, that I was going to have to make one. We'd had a few glasses of champagne with our cake by this point, and it's a good thing I went to acting school – I was more than happy taking centre stage."

The whole day was a relaxed affair, with the couple deciding not to send out official wedding invitations and eschewing the tradition of spending the night before apart. "I think we managed an hour apart just before while Vogue was putting the finishing touches to her hair-do," explained Spencer, who was waterskiing on the loch until "about seven minutes before game time". He laughed: "I barely had time for a shower."

"Everything has fallen into place. As we've said before, we are best friends, we love being together, so it does feel just perfect. We're delighted. I can't imagine life without Vogue at this point. People ask, what's changed? What's different? But it's just part of growing up, meeting your soulmate and moving on with life. I just turned 30, too, so it's a big year for me. Engagement, wedding, my 30th, a baby, and taking up golf, all in 2018. It's unbelievable."

The couple had a second wedding in 2019 when Theodore was one

"The thought of spending the rest of our lives together just feels normal," added Vogue. "Waking up every day beside Spencer and falling asleep by him every night is what I want. We want to plan for the future – where we're going to live, what we're going to do, how many kids we're going to have."

Speaking of children, the decision to tie the knot before their son's birth was due in part because: "It's nice for a baby to be born into a family with the same name," said Spencer. "But it wasn't a huge concern. We just thought if we're going to go down the super-casual route, why not do it sooner rather than later?"

