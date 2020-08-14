Christie Brinkley wows fans with jaw-dropping swimsuit selfies The star says confidence comes with age

Christie Brinkley has shared some age-defying swimsuit selfies, leaving fans amazed by her beauty.

The model took to Instagram to promote her Bellissima Prosecco brand and certainly had good reason to raise a glass

Wearing a strapless, black one-piece, Christie smiled for the camera and struck several different poses that showed off her model figure.

"It’s #nationalproseccoday," she proclaimed in the caption to her photo in which she’s raising a bottle of her organic, sugar-free bubbly high in the air.

Christie has long been praised for her timeless looks and she credits a healthy diet, exercise, confidence, and a little help from some cosmetic procedures, for why she looks and feels so good.

She has been a vegetarian since she was twelve years old and packs her diet with plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables.

Christie looked amazing

When it comes to exercise she swears by Total Gym’s at-home workout machines, but even Christie says she’s gained weight during the COVID-19 lockdown.

“I did put on a couple of pounds," she told Extra TV. "So I dragged my Total Gym into my bedroom.

"Getting out and gardening is a lot of work…We’ll take the boat to a deserted beach and we’ll do speed walks or running.

"I’m determined to get back to my fighting shape."

Christie has her own brand of prosecco

Christie also isn’t shy to admit she’s had non-invasive surgical treatments, Xeomin for her frown lines and skin-lifting Ultherapy to smooth out her neck and décolletage.

"I wondered if people would think I'm phony and fake," she told People magazine. "But it's better to be honest and say, 'Yeah, this is what I do.'"

She added: "I want all women who may feel like tweaking a little something to know that it’s OK to take advantage of the newer non-invasive treatments.

Christie with her daughters Alexa and Sailor

"These innovations worked for me so I want to share what I’ve learned – why keep it a secret? If something is bugging you, see what science and technology offer you to feel great. I think today’s modern women should support one another’s choices to look and feel our best.”

Christie is a mum to Alexa Ray Joel, 34, with her second ex-husband Billy Joel, and Jack Brinkley-Cook, 25, and Sailor Brinkley-Cook, 22, from her fourth marriage to Peter Cook.