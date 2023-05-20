Belinda Carlisle, 64, stuns fans with new appearance that will make you do a double-take

Belinda Carlisle has been a household name since the 1980s when she was the lead singer of The Go-Go's – and despite her former hedonistic lifestyle, she's looking better than ever.

The 64-year-old caused a stir among her followers when she shared a gorgeous new photo on Instagram following an appearance on Australia's The Project on Friday night to promote her upcoming tour and new EP, Kismet.

In the photo, Belinda is standing side-on and smiling while playing with her blonde hair – but it was her youthful appearance and glowing complexion that had her fans doing a double-take.

"What a prime example of aging so beautifully with grace!" one commented. A second said: "I love this picture!!!!! You are amazing!!!!! Spectacular!!!!" A third added: "Such a great face," and a fourth wrote: "Belinda you are looking fabulous."

Captioning her head-turning picture, the singer wrote: "Great time doing Australian TV @theprojecttv to promote my upcoming tour! So excited it's finally happening! Get your tickets soon if you want to come as it is selling out. Happy weekend!!!!!!! photo by @johnstapleton Mr. Multitalented."

© The Project Belinda showed off her youthful appearance on Australian TV

The Heaven Is a Place on Earth singer's ageless visage is no doubt helped by her healthy lifestyle, which includes yoga, and a clean diet. She's been sober since 2005, and in 2021 she opened up about her former drug and alcohol addiction in an interview with Australia's New Idea magazine and admitted: "I can't believe I'm not dead."

© Instagram Belinda will be 65 in August

Speaking on UK's Loose Women in 2017, Belinda also confessed: "I've lost so many friends to drugs and the fact that I'm sitting here is really pretty amazing. You have to hit some sort of rock bottom – mine was a spiritual one. I was telling so many secrets and lies all the time."

Belinda is currently promoting her new EP but previously admitted that before she went back into the studio, she was close to giving up her music career. "It's so weird because I was going to retire," Belinda, told Retro Pop magazine.

© Getty Images Belinda in 1986

"Just work occasionally and live a nice life. Then my son ran into Diane Warren at Starbucks and she goes, 'What is your mom doing?' He says, 'I don't know' and she goes, 'Oh, then let's call her!'

© Getty Images Belinda now lives a very healthy lifestyle

"She has the foulest language in the business, and she goes, '[Expletive], what are you doing? I have some hits for you'. I was like, 'Do I really want to do this?' Because it's a big commitment when you do something like that. But I went to the studio, and I don't even know what to say – it was so good."

© Getty Images Belinda was the lead singer of The Go-Go's

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.