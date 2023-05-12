Suffering menopause symptoms? Fans claim these £30 herbal patches are a ‘lifesaver’

Symptoms of the menopause can be debilitating for many women, with hot flushes, night sweats and brain fog being among the most common.

Whilst some women find solace in using traditional HRT, many opt to not use hormone replacement therapy for personal or medical reasons, instead choosing alternatives.

One popular alternative that’s racking up a big fanbase is a natural menopause patch by Kloris. Designed as a small three by three cm discreet patch that can be worn daily, this herbal remedy helps to reduce pesky menopause symptoms by slowing releasing botanical active ingredients into the bloodstream, over the steady course of 24 hours.

Each patch contains a combination of natural ingredients including Gotu Kola shown to help with stress and anxiety, joint pain and menopausal hot flushes, and Valerian which may help improve sleep, promote relaxation, and reduce mood swings.

Offer: Get a 3 month supply (90 patches) for £60! Menopause Support Patches, £30, Kloris

The menopause patches, which are transparent in colour, are activated by your body heat and suitable for use with other supplements, including standard HRT patches.

Fans have been raving about the product, with one stating: “I've tried several different products to help with my menopause, but these have been the most effective for relief from hot flashes and help with my irritability. I'm so glad I found them!”

MORE: Visit our HELLO! Menopause hub for more tips, information and support

Another wrote, “These have been a lifesaver. They help with my mood swings and also provide relief from night sweats. I highly recommend giving them a try.”

One user who was also using HRT claimed, “Total game changer, I’m currently going [through] early menopause and on HRT patches but felt like I needed a little extra. So I thought I’d give these a go, and it’s totally changed my anxiety, hot flushes, and [my] mood has been noticeably different.”

Disclaimer: You should always ask your doctor if you are unsure about using new products.

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.