How a facial helped me rediscover the joy of human touch

Whether it's a handshake or a hug, human touch is an important aspect of how we connect to one another. But since 2020, many of the ways we experience physical touch in our day-to-day lives have been replaced by tech.

Take facials, for example. The pandemic saw a rise in no-touch facials, which saw tools used to keep our skin looking plump and primed, rather than human touch.

But human touch, even in facials, is crucial for our wellbeing. "Humans thrive on physical touch", confirms psychotherapist and BACP member Natasha Page. "Touch is essential for human survival and can help with healthy growth and development. Physical touch causes our brains to release the feel-good hormones dopamine and serotonin, which can help regulate our mood and relieve stress and anxiety."

© Coneyl Jay Touch is important for our mental health

Touch makes us feel connected to others - and ourselves as a result. It can reduce our heart and blood pressure rates and help us feel calmer and less stressed. Even touch from a professional can be helpful, according to Natasha, who says, "Expressive touch has been proven to improve interactions between professionals and their patients in some settings".

This is a notion skincare brand Omorovicza's Mayfair Institute in London supports, with their luxury space bringing back the power of human touch in facials.

I wondered what a more physical, personal approach to a facial might look like - especially if, like me, you're fussy about who touches your skin. It's safe to say the experience exceeded my expectations.

The new Andrassy facial is a 90-minute treatment that takes a traditional Hungarian approach to skin by pairing products with therapy through physical massage. The process and products are bespoke to your individual skincare needs, using the brand's luxurious skincare range.

© John Lamb/Getty Touch is a vital part of the facial

The Mayfair Institute, which opened in November 2023, is a tranquil space. As you walk downstairs into the treatment area, you're welcomed with a complimentary soft drink in a gentle taupe environment as your therapist talks you through the procedure.

Before the facial takes place, you fill in forms about your skin and discuss the areas you want to focus on. You can even opt out of certain steps if you feel uncomfortable, such as a blackhead extraction. I grew up with quite severe acne, which didn't clear up until I did a round of accutane as a teenager, and since then I've focused on maintaining the moisture barrier, which the senior therapist, Xhesilda, immediately understood.

In the warmly-lit therapy room, I was given the discretion to get changed and nestle myself under the warm towel to relax. After a rigorous double cleanse and the sensory experience of the Queen of Hungary Mist being spritzed, I was totally at ease with surrendering to someone else's hands looking after me.

© Omorovicza A photo from Omorovicza's treatment room of the Andrassy facial

While the products are incredibly high quality and nourishing, the standout experience of the facial is arguably the 20 minute long facial massage. The facial takes a hands-on approach as it uses the power of Hungarian facial massage to awaken the skin. With a fast, rhythmic pace, the massage is firm but not aggressive on your skin - aiming to help sculpt and stimulate lymphatic drainage.

The facial's focus on human touch feels particularly special in a world which increasingly relies on technology to do things for us. Nowadays you can go somewhere for a treatment and feel tweezered and pummelled by technology - but there is joy in going to a spa and realising that we need people to help us feel great about ourselves.

It would be easy for me to hammer home the number of reasons this facial is good for your skin. You will leave the Institute with glowing skin and an appreciation for Omorovicza's products. But in a world which relies more and more on technology to do things for you, the Andrassy facial reminded me of how therapeutic it can be to connect with someone.

Whether that's collaborating with your therapist to tailor your facial to your skin, or the trusted hands working rhythmically on your face, the Andrassy facial serves as a reminder of how you don't need fancy gadgets to feel good - a helping hand can often be enough.

Book your Andrassy facial at the Omorovicza Mayfair Institute today.