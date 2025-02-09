Prince Harry and Meghan Markle meet children of Invictus competitors as day two opens — live updates



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex kicked off day two of the Invictus Games by meeting friends and family from the 23 nations competing.

Meghan took to social media to share pictures from the event, revealing how she and Prince Harry spent time with the children, coloring in and reading books. In the pictures and videos, Meghan was seen sitting on a couch while Harry sat cross-legged on the floor as they recalled their favorite moments from the opening ceremony.

Meghan Markle shares video from day two of Invitus Games

Also on day two, the pair are expecting to cheer on Team USA versus Team Nigeria in wheelchair basketball.

Meghan and Harry greeted children from various different nations, and reunited with old friends including Ben, one young boy whom Meghan had met before. The breakfast meeting took place in Vancouver.

© PA Images via Getty Images Team UK competitor James Cairns proposes to his girlfriend of four years, Hannah Wild, in front of his fellow teammates, family and friends, and their two-year old son, Arthur. Since losing his leg to a sniper bullet in Afghanistan, James has been training towards the Invictus Games and is now competing in three sports, biathlon, swimming and wheelchair basketball.