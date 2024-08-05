Meghan Markle's new hair on CBS interview: Is it extensions?

Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, took part in an interview on CBS this weekend, and we were so excited to see the pair alongside each other again publicly. Fans have been commenting on how incredible the Duchess' hair looks. It's long, flowing, with a delicate wave and many wondered if she invested in hair extensions to add some serious length into the mix.

WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle discuss their kids Archie and Lilibet in new joint interview

We spoke to professional stylist at John Freida, Micheal Gray, who gave us the lowdown on the mother-of-two's new look.

© CBS Meghan glowed during the CBS interview

Micheal explains: "Meghan looked so sophisticated with her soft, neutral tone two-piece blouse and trousers for her interview with CBS, which complimented her skin tone and rich brunette hair.

"I loved how Meghan wore her hair in an off-centre parting, with a soft effortless, Hollywood wave. The movement starts from her cheekbone, opening up her beautiful features as the hair is curled and directed away from her face. This creates volume through the mid-lengths and ends, sitting perfectly on the high neckline of the blouse. The hair doesn't look too 'done', it's very wearable, glossy with the shine bouncing off these flowing waves."

© Getty Meghan's hair has always been long and luscious

When asked if the former Suits star could have enhanced her hair with extensions, Micheal doesn't think so. "From the natural way her hair is sitting, and also looking back at previous, most recent images, it looks like her own hair."

© Getty Meghan loves flowing waves

The interview, which is the first joint the pair have conducted in almost three years, aired in full on Sunday, which coincidentally happens to also be Meghan's 43rd birthday, on CBS Sunday Morning.

The royal couple are launching a new initiative called The Parents Network through their Archewell Foundation, which aims to support parents whose children have been impacted or harmed by online media.