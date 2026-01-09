Kendall Jenner addresses plastic surgery for the first time

Kendall Jenner has faced plastic surgery speculation since her early twenties. Now, at 30, the supermodel is setting the record straight, openly discussing the cosmetic treatments she has undergone.

The Kardashians star spoke about cosmetic treatments during her appearance on the In Your Dreams podcast. "When a person on the internet wants to believe something, there's no convincing them otherwise," she said. "I'm not going to sit here and convince anyone that I haven't had, there's a whole world on the internet that thinks I've had full facial reconstruction."

"I'm here to tell you the truth, which is the fact that I've never had any plastic surgery on my face, nothing," she shared. "I've never had any work done, I told you the only thing I've done twice is baby botox in my forehead. I didn't love it and I don't love it. I did it for fine lines. But other than that, I've only done PRP."

© FilmMagic Kendall Jenner denied getting plastic surgery

PRP, or Platelet-Rich Plasma, is a facial treatment that uses your own blood to rejuvenate the skin. A small amount of blood is drawn and then spun in a centrifuge to concentrate the platelets and plasma, which are rich in growth factors that help repair and regenerate tissue.

This concentrated PRP is then injected into areas of the face where you want to improve skin tone, texture, or volume, and it’s often combined with microneedling to enhance absorption. The treatment stimulates collagen production, resulting in firmer, plumper skin, while also helping to reduce fine lines, wrinkles, and acne scars, and giving the skin a brighter, more youthful appearance.

Kendall also addresses the speculation that she had undergone rhinoplasty surgery. "The nose job allegations I've gotten, I would believe them if I wasn't me. I look at old photos of me and it does look like I've had a nose job," she said.

"I swear to God on everything I love that I've never had a nose job. As I got older, I grew into my nose. My nose was wider and did look bigger on my face when I was younger. I did accutane for my acne and there's a theory on TikTok that accutane shrinks your nose and I swear to God it's true."

© Getty Images Kendall has had baby botox

Alice Hart Davis, who is a leading aesthetics expert and author of The Tweakments Guide, previously spoke to us about what to look out for if you're considering getting botox. Alice recommends researching for a decent practitioner first.

© Getty Images The supermodel is a fan of PRP

"[Look for] Someone with a medical background, plenty of training and lots of experience," she shared. "And take a close look at the kind of results they show on their social media and website. If these look 'done' or fake – avoid. There are thousands of dodgy 'practitioners' out there using poor techniques and questionable products, so the first thing is to get educated and do your research."

Kendall Jenner's transformation throughout the years

© FilmMagic 2009 Kendall look sweet at the KIIS-FM's Wango Tango at Verizon Wireless Amphitheater in 2009.

© FilmMagic 2012 Kendall wore a gray top and leather skirt at the KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2012 at Nokia Theatre LA Live in 2012.



© Penske Media via Getty Images 2016 Kendall walked in the Victoria's Secret show in 2016. She wore a deep red lingerie set with colorful wings.

© GC Images 2021 Kendall was spotted out in New York wearing a sheer co-ord that featured an abstract yellow print.

© AFP via Getty Images 2023 Kendall Jenner looked incredible in striking red dress at the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.

