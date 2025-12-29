Why Kendall Jenner's flannel shirt is a holiday season hero

During the holiday season, fashion agendas often consist of pyjamas all day or all-out glam, depending on what kind of girlie we are. But Kendall Jenner might have just put the perfect cosy-chic look on our radar that puts a laid-back spin on a trend this season that is totally royal-approved.

The model and eldest Jenner sister shared a post on her Instagram stories of the 30-year-old taking part in glass-blowing and creating her own shot glass (if this doesn't scream wholesome Christmas activity, what does?).

Her simple outfit leaned into the crafty occasion, opting for a pair of straight-leg jeans, worn with a white t-shirt and an open blue, red and orange flannel shirt.

Plaid skirts were a major trend in autumn this season, and Kendall is transitioning the trend into other clothing, as many celebrities have this winter - from Victoria Beckham to the The Princess of Wales

© @kendalljenner Kendall paired a classic plaid shirt with a white tee and jeans

Plaid has long been associated with royalty thanks to its origins in Scottish tartans, where specific patterns were historically reserved for royal clans and later adopted by the British monarchy.

"From its Scottish Highland origins to its subversive reinventions on the runway, plaid has woven itself firmly into fashion history, as a symbol of both heritage and rebellion," says H! Fashion's Editor and trend expert Clare Pennington.

© @kendalljenner Her casual-cool look is so easy to recreate

"Of course, one cannot talk about tartan without referencing the late, great Vivienne Westwood and the punk movement that teamed it with safety pins and a heavy dollop of attitude, cementing its place as a symbol of counter culture. Burberry's iconic check - once synonymous with British aristocracy - became a global status symbol in the 90s. Today, plaid continues to dominate, and the sumptuous fabric really comes into its own as the mercury drops and autumn sidles in."

Why the plaid shirt is this season’s must-have

Not only have checkered patterns been popular with style icons the entire autumn/winter 2025 season, but plaid shirts naturally complement autumn and winter palettes: think deep reds, forest greens, and earthy tones. These colours echo classic holiday hues even when used in casual looks. It's also super versatile as a layering piece, whether worn with a basic tee like Kendall, under a chunky knit, or elevated with a mini skirt and ballet flats.

Kendall's shirt puts a cosy-season spin on the iconic trend, and we are copying her understated look immediately.