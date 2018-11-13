Kate Middleton just rocked an updo with a twist - did you spot it? The wife of Prince William never has a bad hair day...

We all know that the Duchess of Cambridge is the definition of hair goals - her brunette mane is one of the most enviable in the world. Kate tends to wear her locks loose, but sometimes she opts for a chic updo and on Sunday, when the royal family gathered at the Cenotaph in London's Whitehall for the Remembrance Day Service, the wife of Prince William surprised fans with her chic chignon, that had a directional twist - a braid! A different look for the royal - it's a great style to work during a wedding or formal occasion. Lidia Zullo - Artistic Director of The Beauty and Blow Dry Studio said of the look: "Kate looked as elegant as always on Remembrance Sunday wearing her hair in a delicate updo. The hairstyle features two braids running along the sides into the back where the rest of her hair was gathered into a hair net, giving this modern updo a slight 1940’s feel." Lidia gave us tips on how to achieve this style at home.

We loved Kate's braid

1. Take a section of hair from the front hairline to behind the ear and plait (simple 3 strand) the entire length of hair. Secure with an elastic and repeat on the other side.

Kate is the Queen of chignon's

2. Back comb the underneath sections of hair around the crown area and further down towards the occipital bone (this will provide a base for grips to hold on to). Smooth over the final layer of hair being careful not to undo any back combing.

3. With this whole section of hair, take the ends and fold up so it is halved in length and place inside a hair net. Top tip : when folding the hair up, fold the ends under once more almost rolled around fingers! Using grips secure the hair net to the area you back combed.

4. Now with the braids, bring one across the middle and secure into place with a grip. Doing the same on the opposite side, this should cover the middle area where the hair net is secured!