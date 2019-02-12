See Penelope Disick's epic hair transformation after getting her hair cut for the very first time It's super cute

It's not often a six-year-old's haircut makes headlines but if you're part of the Kardashian-Disick clan, it turns out it's different. On Monday the second child of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, Penelope Disick, was snapped showing off her first ever hair cut and fans were quick to make the connection between her new bob and that of her aunt Khloe's.

Khloe Kardashian Instagram

Khloe Kardashian, who recently showed off the new cutting edge hairstyle, actually uploaded a photo of herself and her adorable niece and captioned the shot, "So basically, P is obsessed with me (jk) lol how FREAKING CUTE is she with her hair cut???!!!?". And naturally, lots of Khloe's 86.4 million followers left comments admiring the similar look.

One wrote, "This is the cutest thing ever! [love heart eyes emoji]", while another said: "Adorable. She looks so proud of it. So cute." People were also quick to notice how sweet Penelope's pose was in the photo which was directly copied from Khloe. On fan said: "Adorable! Confidence looks good on her! Luckily she has strong women around her to show her the way!".

Penelope's mum, Kourtney, who is also mum to nine-year-old Mason and four-year-old Reign with Scott, also chose to celebrate her daughter's landmark stylish new chop. She uploaded different shots of the six-year-old on her Instagram and wrote: "First ever hair cut in all of her enchanting six years [scissor emoji]".

Interestingly this isn't actually the first time Penelope and her aunty Khloe have sported similar hairstyles. Cast your minds back and you might remember that the pair got matching French plait extensions braids while they were on holiday in Vali, Colorado in 2016.

So, who influences who? We'll never know...