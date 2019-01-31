Khloé Kardashian's insanely organised office will inspire you to have a spring clean It puts ours to shame

If Marie Kondo’s Netflix show hasn’t yet inspired you to have a major home clear out, you may well find the motivation once you take a look inside Khloé Kardashian’s insanely organised office. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star enlisted professional home organisers The Home Edit to tackle her office, and they shared a glimpse at the finished results on Instagram, showing everything neatly filed away in her "office closet".

Everything in the shelving unit has been organised and filed away in sleek black ring binders and pink filing units, with clear Perspex trays to store cards and paperwork. Khloé was so pleased with the result she described the team as her "soul mates".

Khloe Kardashian said she likes to keep her home "impeccably clean"

The mum-of-one has previously said she loves keeping her home "impeccably clean" and organised, a trait she inherited from her mother Kris Jenner. Writing on her blog, Khloé dubbed the trait "Khlo-C-D", telling fans: "The interesting thing is my mom is a hoarder, but she demands cleanliness and structure from me (and all her kids). At least, she did when I was younger. She was always very vocal about my room being impeccably clean. I wasn't even allowed to sit on my bed if it was made because I would flatten the duvet insert."

STORY: Kendall Jenner's super-tidy kitchen puts ours to shame

Take a look inside her super-organised office

The 34-year-old added: "As a kid, I thought all of these things were absolutely crazy, but as an adult, I love her for it!" The mum-to-be also learned some other valuable skills from Kris, including "hosting etiquette, like how to set the dinner table, the appropriate silverware to use and how to position them, etc. So, I really am grateful for everything that she taught me!"

Khloé is not the only celebrity who has worked with The Home Edit; Reese Witherspoon, Gwyneth Paltrow and Mindy Kaling have all recruited the professional organisers to curate rooms in their homes, including amazing play rooms and nurseries for their children.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.