Stacey Solomon annoyed with Joe Swash after he makes parenting error
There were some fabulous beauty looks at the SAG Awards 2020, with Hollywood stars going all out with their hair and makeup to set off all those glamorous gowns. Hair-wise, the actresses wows us with everything from sleek crops to gorgeous, flowing waves, side-swept styles and elegant up-dos – there was something for everyone. Makeup was all about the eyes with shimmering shadows, bold eyeliners and long, luscious lashes. Lips were either nude or bold hues. Take a look at all the gorgeous looks below…

 

Jennifer Aniston

 

Jennifer looked so radiant at the SAG Awards, wearing her blonde-streaked hair in her favourite down style with her skin looking tanned and flawless. The star opted for a natural makeup look, accentuating her lashes with some black mascara and adding a subtle peach colour to her lips.

Michelle Williams

 

What a stunning look! Actress Michelle had all the key elements going on – a strong, red lip, full black lashes and a peach-hued blush. Her hairstyle is perfection: blonde locks swept over to one side with her short bob flicking out and the other side secured with a beautiful feather clip.

Zoe Kravitz

 

We loved this look fro the beautiful Zoe who matched her makeup to her chic peach gown. The star accentuated her eyes with some peach shimmer both above and below her lashes, a peach lip and with a bold sweep of eyeliner to give that added wow factor. Zoe kept her base natural showing off her freckles.

Nicole Kidman

 

It was classic Hollywood waves for Big Little Lies star Nicole. The style was the perfect choice to complement her navy Michael Kors gown. Makeup-wise, she showcased dreamy brows and a pretty peachy lip.

Scarlett Johannson

 

The actress went for a sophisticated high chignon up-do, slicked back at the front to reveal her stunning features. Loving Scarlett's bold orangy-red lip which looked amazing against her teal gown.

Catherine Zeta-Jones

 

Wow! Such a fierce look from Catherine. Vincent Oquendo is the man responsible for this killer makeup look with that amazing eyeliner sweep, well-defined brows and sculpted cheekbones. LA hairstylist Chad Wood created this gorgeous half-up-half-down style for the Entrapment actress.

 

Lupita Nyong'o

 

Such a gorgeous look from actress Lupita, who added some sassy silver liner, combined with black liner in the same sweep – so cool! The star went for a pink shimmer on the lips and wore her hair in a chic up-do.

Charlize Theron

 

What a cool look from Charlize Theron, who accessorised her hair with a fabulous jewelled piece down her centre parting. The star showcased a pretty makeup style with pink shadow and a subtle matching lip shade.

Margot Robbie

 

We're a bit obsessed with Margot's barely-there makeup look from the SAGs. She looks glam-yet-natural with minimal eye makeup and a peachy lip – clearly a trend for this season. Her up-do is stunning, showing off her blonde streaked locks.

Madeline Brewer

 

Amazing beauty look from the beautiful Madeline. The star teamed her fiery red hair with some pale peach eyeshadow and a strong orange lip, which all looked fabulous against her bright blue gown.

America Ferrera

 

A stunning beauty style from Ugly Betty star America Ferrera. Her makeup artist Vaness Scali used a thick coating of mascara and liner to bring out the star's eyes and showed us how to nail strong brows. Loving the pearl headband too.

Maya Hawke

 

Absolutely stunning makeup from Maya Hawke, daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke. The star nailed that pale red eyeshadow and liner-defined eyes, paired with a very bold red lip and a touch of blush on her cheeks. Her cute choppy cropped hair completed her look.

Sophie Turner

 

Lashes, lashes, lashes! The actress showed us all how to do long lashes with this makeup look, keeping the rest of her beauty style natural. Sophie wore her long, blonde hair in a simple down style with centre parting.

