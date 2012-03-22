Victoria's Secret angel Miranda gives free yoga class for Earth Hour

Supermodel Miranda Kerr’s Earth Hour challenge has been accepted and celebrities all around the world are now making their own 'I Will If You Will' challenges to inspire people to take much needed action for the environment.

Earth Hour is a global call to action to individuals, businesses and governments to unite in the largest environmental event in history by turning their lights off for one hour.

Orlando Bloom's wife will conduct a free yoga class for the public now that 500 of her fans have committed to the challenge. An avid yogi, Miranda has been doing yoga for over a decade, including during her entire recent pregnancy.

Meanwhile, Transformers star and keen environmentalist Isabel Lucas, has pledged to plant 100 trees if 100 people plant one tree each.



''Earth Hour is an opportunity to come together to support a cause for the greater good of our planet and our whole human family. A moment to feel grateful for the life giving trees, the air we breath, the food and water that nourish us and the beauty of mother nature,” said the Aussie beauty.



“I hope Earth Hour inspires us to consider and integrate sustainable ways of living that respect our earth and one another,” added Isabel.

This year, Earth Hour has already seen thousands of people accept and create challenges for the ‘I Will If You Will’ campaign, which asks people to make a personal dare at YouTube.com/EarthHour in order to inspire friends, family, businesses and colleagues to adopt sustainable practices beyond the hour.



“Everybody has the power the change the world they live in; it’s great to have such well known personalities use their voice to spread this message even further and connect people with the common goal of protecting the planet,” said Andy Ridley, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Earth Hour.

Earth Hour 2012 will take place at 8.30pm – 9.30pm on Saturday March 31.