Idris Elba to reprise Luther role for Sport Relief special

Fans of Luther won't have to wait too long to see Idris Elba on their TV screens once again. The 43-year-old is set to reprise the dedicated detective for a special sketch as part of Sport Relief, as part of a star-studded cast including Lenny Henry, Rio Ferdinand, David Haye, Denise Lewis, Louis Smith, Cecilia Novel, Ruth Wilson and Ian Wright.

Idris Elba will star in a Luther sketch for Sport Relief

"This year, for Sport Relief, Luther will be appearing in a totally different light," the handsome actor explained in a statement. "I am so proud to be lending my support to this cause again. Over the past year I have seen how important the work that Comic Relief and Sport Relief do on the ground as they helped in the fight against Ebola in Sierra Leone."

He added: "I hope that you will enjoy the different side of Luther and support this important cause by signing up for the Sainsbury’s Sport Relief Games this year."

The special one off sketch will be shown as part of Sport Relief TV on Friday 18 March, airing on the BBC. The event will be hosted by John Bishop, Gary Lineker and Claudia Winkleman, and has already garnered a host of famous faces to support the cause including Rachel Riley, Jamie Laing, Melanie C and Anita Rani.

Claudia Winkleman models the official Sport Relief T-shirt

This year will also see the nation being encouraged to walk, run, swim or cycle themselves at the Sainsbury’s Sport Relief Games events from 18th – 20th March taking place at the iconic Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, as well as hundreds of local events across the UK.

To celebrate the launch, Sport Relief have shared a video of celebrities from Samantha Cameron to Greg James sharing some of their proudest moments, from personal accomplishments to memorable events in their lives – scroll below for the touching clip.

Stars share their proudest moment for Sport Relief

For more information head to sportrelief.com. The official Sport Relief t-shirt will be available in Sainsbury's stores from 15 February.