Timothy Spall looks unrecognisable after incredible weight loss

Timothy Spall looked virtually unrecognisable while walking the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival on Wednesday while showing off his incredible weight loss. The actor showed off his new look while attending the premiere of his latest film The Journey, in which the 59-year-old stars as Ian Paisley.

Dressed smartly in a pair of cream linen trousers, beige shoes with a brown waist coat and navy blazer, the star who is best known for his role as Peter Pettigrew in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire looked ten years younger as he smiled for the camera.

Timothy looked unrecognisable on the red carpet

According to The Sun, the actor's new slender physique is a result of a two-year healthy eating regime, with the star saying: "I don't eat rubbish now."

The father-of-three's son, Black Mirror actor Rafe Spall, went through a similar transformation and lost weight to help his career after becoming 18.5 stone. He joked about the Spall "chubby" genes, and opened up about how he lost weight, saying: "I was a glutton. I loved food. I still do. But I didn’t have a thing in my mind that told me when to stop eating.

"There's something of a chunky gene in the Spall side of the family. I was always chubby, then I got fat…It took a lot of hard work but I did it and I'm proud I did it. I completely revolutionised the way I went about my health. I'm all the better for it. It changed my life."

Rafe has also spoken about his weight loss

Timothy beat leukaemia after he was given just weeks to live after being diagnosed back in 1996, which Rafe said may have contributed to own dramatic weight gain as a teenager. He said: "Perhaps eating was something to make me feel better. Who knows? I'm sure that my father becoming seriously ill when I was 14 had a lot to do with my going from chubby to fat."

Timothy has been enjoying success following the critical acclaim for his role as Mr Turner in the film with the same name, winning the 2014 Best Actor award at the Cannes Film Festival.