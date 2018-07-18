Strictly Come Dancing's Shirley Ballas reveals breast cancer scare The TV judge heaped praise on the NHS

Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas has revealed the gut-wrenching moment she thought she might have breast cancer. The TV star went for a regular check-up at the doctors but had a mammogram and ultra sound after something didn't feel right in her breast.

Taking to Instagram to heap praise on the NHS – and urge women to be vigilant – Shirley wrote: "I do not have enough words to express my gratitude to the NHS. I had a routine check at the doctors and she was not happy with what she felt and saw in my breast. Immediately sent me to Clatterbridge hospital for a mammogram and ultra sound."

Shirley, 57, continued: "I urge all women particularly over 50 to get checked. We go about our daily lives always busy and sometimes ignoring our body. If something changes externally or you have any discomfort at all it's your body telling you "take care of me". DON'T PUT IT OFF. Early detection is key to getting better. I have cancer in my family line so I will be being vigilant. To all the beautiful women out there young and old get checked regularly. We have one beautiful body we need to keep it well taken care of. Thank you again to the NHS for being so marvellous."

Shirley urged women to get checked

The dancer's fans rushed to comment on her post, with one agreeing: "Clatterbridge is such a fantastic hospital. The breast clinic is a valued facility. So pleased you are ok." Another replied: "Oh my gosh Shirley I'm so glad you're okay! But you're absolutely right in everything you said there... we all could do with being more vigilant. Well said."

Bruno confirmed that Shirley is returning as head judge

Shirley is expected to reprise her role as head judge on Strictly this autumn, alongside Craig Revel Horwood, Bruno Tonioli and Darcey Bussell. "Shirley is back with us, which will be great," Craig told Express.co.uk in June. "Bruno is back and being more Italian than ever. And of course the fabulous Darcey Bussell. I think it is a great team and it was really good last year, I can't wait to get back into it."

The comments come shortly after Shirley revealed that she would love to return. "I hope to be back, I'd like to, but as yet nothing's official," she told HELLO!. "My critiques will always remain firm. I will say it as I see it, though you can't help but get emotionally attached to the couples."