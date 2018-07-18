The reason Princess Charlotte is just like her great-grandmother the Queen She's taking after Her Majesty in so many ways

At just three years old, Princess Charlotte is already taking after her great-grandmother the Queen. Apart from bearing a strong physical resemblance to the monarch, Charlotte also has the same interests as her Gan-Gan, in particular her love of horses. But there's another sweet detail that links the royals and it's down to their sense of style – they always wear the same shoes!

Throughout her reign, the Queen has depended on her Anello & Davide classic leather shoes for various public appearances. Her trusty black flats have been a part of her closet for more than 50 years and she offsets them with her brightly coloured coats. Well, we all know what works for us after all.

And in a similar fashion, little Charlotte also likes to recycle her favourite pair of shoes for her royal outings. Prince William and Kate's daughter is often spotted in her blue or maroon Mary-Jane style shoes, which feature a frilly design and a metal buckle. The shoes are made of 100 per cent cow leather by Spanish brand Dona Carmen, and retail online for £26.70.

Charlotte always wears the same red and blue shoes

William and Kate employed Spanish nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo in 2013 when Prince George was born, and the Norland-trained nanny has gone on to look after Princess Charlotte and baby Prince Louis. Given Maria's connection to Spain, it's no surprise that Kate often dresses her children in traditional Spanish clothing from brands including Pepa & Co and Irulea. Some of the items George and Charlotte have worn have been gifts from Maria.

The Queen has always worn her Anello & Davide trusty black shoes

But apart from her love of the same shoes, Charlotte is taking after her great-grandmother in so many other ways. The little girl has started to learn how to ride and often shows her passion for horses, whether it's wearing a pony-printed backpack to nursery or playing with toy horses on family days out. After meeting Kate, Paralympic gold medallist Natasha Baker once revealed: "She emphasised that Charlotte has this passion for horses and although she doesn't echo it, she'll do her best to champion and encourage it."