BBC presenter Rachael Bland opens up about her incurable breast cancer diagnosis The BBC 5Live presenter was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016

BBC 5Live presenter Rachael Bland has opened up about her diagnosis with incurable breast cancer. The 40-year-old, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2016, revealed that she is in a "race against time" to publish a memoir for her two-year-old son, Freddie, before she passes away. "I would really like to see it published before I die. But at the moment it feels like a race against time to get it finished," she told The Telegraph. Rachael, who has been married to her husband Steve for six years, has been documenting her journey on her blog, called Big C. Little Me.

BBC 5Live presenter Rachael Bland has incurable breast cancer

The mum-of-one had months of chemotherapy and radiotherapy last year. However, Rachael required more surgery after discovering the cancer had spread to her lymph nodes. The newsreader confessed that she is "not scared of dying" but has fears about leaving Freddie and her husband behind. She shared: "I have to suppress a lot of the darkest thoughts about Freddie growing up without his mummy around." The radio host added: "I've not asked how long I have left, because I don't want a number in my head that I'm counting down to. It's only ever a best guesstimate - but I've got less than a year."

READ: Bill Turnbull reveals heartbreaking moment he told children he has cancer

It's been two months since Rachael found out her cancer was incurable. Discussing how she found out the heartbreaking news, she wrote in her blog: "My heart raced as I answered it, knowing a phone call did not bode well. Then came the words 'I am so sorry, it's bad news. The biopsies have come back showing the same cancer is back and is in the skin." She continued: "I watched my little Freddie innocently playing away in a tyre in the barn and my heart broke for him. I scooped him up and dashed home and then had to break (her husband) Steve's heart with the news that my cancer was now metastatic and therefore incurable."

RECOMMENDED: Everything you need to know about Amir Khan's wife Faryal Makhdoom