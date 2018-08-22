Leah Bracknell reveals she is taking new treatment in attempt to beat her lung cancer The former Emmerdale actress was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer in October 2016

Leah Bracknell has updated her fans on her cancer battle in a new account written in her blog, Something Beginning with C. the former Emmerdale actress has revealed that in a bid to prolong her life and beat the illness, she has began taking a new trial drug just under two months ago, which has already made her feel "amazing" and optimistic about her future. Leah also said that she was previously struggling to breath and walk, but her quality of life had improved. "Judging solely on how I am feeling right now, on my quality of life, my physical robustness, my reserves of energy, my optimism, all of which improve every day and have transformed me from the person I was less than two months ago," she said.

In her honest blog post, Leah wrote that she will find out soon whether the drug has done anything to stop her cancer. "Next week, a scan will tell me the status of the cancer: same, better or worse?" she said. "So now I must consciously chose not to succumb to what we call scanxiety – the creeping terror of what ifs."

Leah Bracknell is remaining optimistic about her new cancer treatment

In October 2016, Leah was told the devastating news that she had terminal lung cancer after a hospital check-up related to her heart. She was with her partner Jez Hughes at the time, and admitted that the diagnosis has come as a "shock" as she hadn’t smoked for years and was relatively fit for her age. The actress shot to fame as Zoe Tate in Emmerdale, playing the feisty character from 1986 to 2005.

The former Emmerdale star was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer in 2016

During an appearance on Loose Women last February, Leah revealed that she was refusing to let the cancer get the better of her, and instead was living life to the fullest. "I don't wake up every morning feeling fearful, I wake up feeling grateful and excited about life," she told the panel. Discussing her positive attitude towards her outlook, Leah added: "I feel positive about life… I think a lot of the work I've done in the past as a yoga teacher I have a head start – I have tools I can call upon, and a way of looking at the world that makes me less fearful of it. I've built a relationship with the cancer asking why is it here, what is it trying to tell me? It's about taking back control and working with people to empower yourself."