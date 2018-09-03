BBC presenter Rachael Bland announces she has only days to live following cancer diagnosis The Radio 5 Live presenter announced the sad news on social media

BBC 5Live presenter Rachael Bland has revealed that doctors have told her that she only has days to live after a two-year battle with incurable breast cancer. Taking to social media on Monday, the 40-year-old announced the sad news in a heartfelt message, which read: "In the words of the legendary Frank S - I'm afraid the time has come my friends. And suddenly. I'm told I've only got days. It's very surreal." She concluded: "Thank you so much for all the support I've received. Debs and lozz will continue with the #youmebigc podcast. Au revoir my friends."

Rachael, who shares two-year-old son, Freddie, with husband of six years Steve, has been documenting her journey on her blog, called Big C. Little Me. She recently revealed that she is in a "race against time" to publish a memoir for her little boy before she passes away. "I would really like to see it published before I die. But at the moment it feels like a race against time to get it finished," she told The Telegraph. Last year, the mum-of-one had months of chemotherapy and radiotherapy. However, Rachael required more surgery after discovering the cancer had spread to her lymph nodes.

The newsreader confessed that she is "not scared of dying" but has fears about leaving Freddie and her husband behind. She shared: "I have to suppress a lot of the darkest thoughts about Freddie growing up without his mummy around." It's been two months since Rachael found out her cancer was incurable. Discussing how she found out the heartbreaking news, she wrote in her blog: "My heart raced as I answered it, knowing a phone call did not bode well. Then came the words 'I am so sorry, it's bad news. The biopsies have come back showing the same cancer is back and is in the skin'."

Fellow BBC journalists have since taken to Twitter to express their sadness, with Simon McCoy writing: "Thinking of you... you are an inspiration." Steph McGovern said: "Ah man. This is [explicit]. Rachael, I am so gutted for you and your family. The podcast has clearly helped so many people and you did it with such style, humour and [explicit] brilliance. Thank you for everything you have done." 5Live's Phil Williams added: "Rachael - sending love. I'll message Steve separately. I hope I have just an ounce of your gusto. Lots of love x." Sam Walker remarked: "I'm so shocked and so sorry. What a magnificent person you are. You have made the world a better place xx."

