Influencer Lorna Luxe shows off the 'pretty' stretch marks on her arms and sends a powerful message to fans The popular fashion influencer Lorna Luxe took to her Instagram to show off her silver stretch marks...

First of all, if you don't follow Lorna Andrews, AKA Lorna Luxe, on Instagram, then you should. She's one of the UK's biggest fashion influencers, with over a million followers on Instagram, but she's lovely, down-to-earth and a fellow northener that I love to follow. But one of Lorna's posts stuck out to me, recently - and to her other followers, too. The fashionista shared a video of herself showing off the stretch marks on her arm, with the caption: "Silver linings. I wish 14-year-old me could have watched this."

In the video, Lorna talks about the marks: "I've got a lot of stretch marks and I really like them. It's what makes us ourselves, it's part of me. I think you have to embrace them - they're not causing any harm, they're not offending anyone. They're silvery and pretty."

What a wonderful message. Because for most of our lives, the most prominent narrative around stretchmarks has been that they're ugly, that because they're often caused by weight gain, they're a sign of failure, and that they're something to be fixed - with lotions, potions and even surgery.

But, as Lorna says, there's nothing wrong with them! They're normal, they're part of us and our journey - and why are they ugly? I certainly don't think they are…

I asked Lorna to elaborate on what she said in her post, and her answer was even more powerful. "I couldn't understand them as a kid and would hide them in PE in school because I was overnight and felt self-conscious," she told us.

"But in my 20s, I really started to become fond of them - they were unique to me, battle scars if you like, from my fluctuating weight. They've not stopped me working or impacted my career whatsoever so I see them as my make-up now… They are a part of me and I'm proud to show them off."

She added: "The engagement with other women on Instagram made me realise how many women are self-conscious of their stretch marks so I think now feels like the right time to embrace what I have and to start sharing the bits to ordinarily overlook."

