I cried tears of joy after having treatment for my cleft lip in my thirties

I will never forget the day a friend of mine shared Dr. Bibi Ghalaie's Instagram post – it changed everything.

The London-based aesthetician, whose clients have included Vogue Williams, Millie Mackintosh and Binky Felstead, was alerting her followers to the cleft lip initiative she had started – a give-back to those with cleft lips, or 'troubled mouths', as Moira Rose from Schitt's Creek would refer to this condition.

A cleft lip occurs when the tissue that makes up the lip does not join completely before birth, causing an opening in the upper lip. It's something I was born with – and was self-conscious about. I avoided bold lipstick, and never went near a lip liner, to avoid drawing attention to my lips.

I've never met anyone else with a cleft lip before. I've never seen a model with a cleft lip, or a celebrity with a cleft lip (Joaquin Phoenix, with his hidden under his moustache, doesn't count).

Growing up, I had lots of operations and I have been to countless hospital appointments, and all the amazing surgeons said my lips were the best they could be. I always nodded along and said thank you, but they were wrong.

Bibi changed the game for me.

Dr. Bibi and Leanne, post-cleft lip treatment

I won't lie, I was nervous before my first visit to the clinic, even bringing my sister Angie along for moral support. But I needn't have worried.

Bibi treated the contour and body of my cleft lip with Teoxane dermal filler to address the asymmetry and scarring. This is a hyaluronic acid gel that is hydrophilic (likes water) and expands once injected.

This creates volume and can be used to shape the lips, which is what Bibi did for me – it's a very soft, malleable and natural filler that lasts approximately nine to 12 months.

Cleft lip before and after photos

Lots of friends asked me if it hurt, but it wasn't nearly as bad as I expected – the numbing cream definitely helped.

The treatment has improved the colour, symmetry and fullness of my lips. I was so happy when I saw them. I cried tears of joy and I finally felt seen.

Bibi explained every step of the procedure and we did things little by little, checking in the mirror constantly. I’d never drawn attention to my lips before, if anything I used to hide my mouth with my hands when I spoke.

Leanne feeling confident wearing bold red lipstick

But since having my lips done, I feel more confident. I love lip liner now and I experiment with different lipstick colours – I even wear red lipstick. My favourite? It has to be Dior Beauty 999 Forever Rouge, £35.

When it comes to cosmetic procedures it's important to find someone you trust. I couldn't imagine going to anyone other than Dr Bibi. I love what she's doing to help the cleft lip community.

Find out more about Dr. Bibi's cleft lip initiative and follow Leanne on Instagram @leannebayley.

