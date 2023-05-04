Priyanka Chopra reveals botched nose job caused 'deep depression'

The Love Again actress was fired from three jobs after her surgery went wrong

Priyanka Chopra has recalled the time she suffered "deep depression" after surgery on her nose went horribly wrong and completely altered her appearance.

The Love Again actress, 40, revealed that she went under the knife after winning Miss India World and Miss World in 2000 to remove a polyp in her nasal cavity after she had difficulty breathing and a "lingering head cold".

However, during surgery, the doctor accidentally shaved the bridge of her nose which caused it to collapse. "It was a dark phase," she told Howard Stern on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show.

© Getty Images Priyanka before her surgery in 2000

Priyanka also claimed that due to her change in appearance, she was fired from three films and believed her acting career "was over before it started". She explained: "This thing happens, and my face looks completely different, and I went into a deep, deep depression."

The Baywatch star was in such a bad place mentally, that she refused to leave her home before her father, Ashok – who is a doctor – encouraged her to undergo corrective surgery. "I was terrified of that, but he was like, 'I will be in the room with you'. He held my hands through it and helped me build back my confidence," she said.

© Getty Images Priyanka has had several corrective surgeries on her nose

It's not the first time the Citadel actress has spoken of her botched nose surgery. In her 2021 memoir, Unfinished, she wrote: "My original nose was gone. My face looked completely different. I wasn't me.

"Every time I looked in the mirror, a stranger looked back at me, and I didn't think my sense of self or my self-esteem would ever recover from the blow," she added. "My career, a career based so much on physical appearance, seemed to be over before it had even really started."

© Getty Images Priyanka, who is married to Nick Jonas, has regained confidence in her appearance

Following "several corrective surgeries" over the years, Priyanka has since regained confidence in her appearance. "I've gotten accustomed to this face," she wrote. "Now when I look in the mirror, I am no longer surprised. I've made peace with this slightly different me."

