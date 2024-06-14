Why next week is the perfect time to reset your life according to an astrology expert

There's been a shift in recent years, with many of us rejecting the notion of New Year's resolutions, deciding that January is too bleak a time to overhaul our lives.

This is an idea that author and astrology expert Kirsty Gallagher subscribes to. In an exclusive chat with HELLO!, Kirsty explains that the summer solstice (21 June, the longest day of the year), is in fact the perfect time to reset and reflect.

"The summer solstice is such a beautiful time because we're midway through the year," Kirsty says. "Solstice itself means standing still, so the 21 June is the perfect time to stop and reflect."

Kirsty shares her advice for resetting on the summer solstice

A time to reflect

Kirsty says that on the summer solstice we should recognise that we're halfway through the year, and notice what we have done so far in 2024.

"Let's celebrate how far we've come," Kirsty says. "We're always looking for the next goal, so even when we have a success, it's rare we celebrate it.

"The summer solstice is a great time to stop, stand still and consider what we've achieved, what we've done and how we've grown."

A time to look ahead

That said, Kirsty explains that the summer solstice is also a good time to look ahead. "You've only got six months of the year left, what do you want to do with those six months?

"Ask yourself what you want to make happen by the end of the year, and what you need to do to make it happen.

"Consider how you would like to see yourself by the end of the year, and where would you like to be on the winter solstice. This will help you realise what you need to do now to get the ball rolling."

Look ahead to the next six months, Kirsty suggests

Revaluate

As well as working out what you need to do to reach your goals, the summer solstice is a great time to consider what you want to leave behind, Kirsty says.

"The goals you set for yourself at the start of the year might not be true for you anymore," she explains. "We can be afraid to let go of goals but in truth, we're constantly evolving and changing, so what you thought you wanted in January might not be the same anymore."

Remember nothing is forever

Though the summer solstice is characterised by a long, bright day at the height of summer, Kirsty reminds us that from that moment, the nights start to get darker.

"Despite it being so light, the summer solstice is a reminder that nothing lasts forever and we've got to make the most of things in the time we have.

"It reminds us to stop putting things off. Embrace and enjoy summer now, because it's already retreating."

That said, we must also remember to put our own needs first and not feel we have to jampack our diaries just because the sun is out and the days are long.

"We feel pressure in the summer to be constantly busy and we feel guilty for being inside, but sometimes the biggest self-care you can give yourself is getting in bed, even if it's daylight outside, if that's what you need."

Kirsty encourages us to take time to reflect this summer

A stopping point

Kirsty concludes that we should see the summer solstice as a stopping point to take time and reflect. "Otherwise you'll run all the way through summer, get to autumn and realise you haven't stopped to pause all year.

"It doesn't have to be a big deal. You don't have to do it at a certain time, on a certain day – there's no pressure. Just with the solstice around the corner, take five minutes to think of what you've achieved, what you want to achieve next, and how you're going to make it happen."

