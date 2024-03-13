I'm a moon mentor – here's how to reclaim your self-worth

Kirsty Gallagher is a moon mentor, soul alignment and spiritual coach and a yoga and meditation teacher – on top of being a Sunday Times best-selling author. She is loved by the likes of former Spice Girl Mel C and Fearne Cotton, who even invited Kirsty to be part of her Happy Place Festival.

"Kirsty is the most authentic and wise voice in spirituality," Fearne said, while Mel commented: "Kirsty’s books have become an essential part of my self-care routine, helping to navigate some of the more challenging times that we all face."

So what is a moon mentor? This whimsical title sees Kirsty sharing the life-changing benefits of the moon, teaching clients how to live in alignment with the cycles of the moon, to help them get back into sync with nature.

Kirsty shares her advice for reclaiming your self-worth

In her new book, 'The Goddess Path', Kirsty provides a 13-step journey to help readers understand the different feminine archetypes we can all embrace. By venturing on the goddess path, Kirsty says we will reclaim our self-worth, learn how to establish our boundaries, cultivate intuition and learn who we truly are.

Read on for Kirsty's expert advice on reclaiming your self-worth

1. Embrace me-time

Once a month, or even once a fortnight, take yourself out on a date. If the thought of going somewhere alone terrifies you, I encourage you even more so to do this.

Spending time with yourself means that you get to know yourself, what you like and how truly wonderful you are to be around. It means that you learn to self-source what you need and spend time really getting to know yourself.

2. Learn to celebrate yourself

Each time you do something brave or make a good decision or show up for yourself, congratulate and praise yourself. You are so worthy of celebration and recognition.

3. Deepen your relationship with yourself

Commit to one thing this week that deepens your relationship with yourself. That may be simply placing your hands over your heart each morning and asking yourself how you feel and what you need. It may be committing to a daily half-an-hour of self-care that you do no matter what or who else tries to get your attention.

Kirsty Gallagher is a moon mentor

It may be setting clear boundaries around someone’s behaviour, as you know you are worthy of better/ different or having a daily journaling or meditation session.

4. Make your needs a priority

Self-care is knowing what you need in each moment and giving that to yourself. It’s showing up for yourself and making you and your needs important.

For the next week, make your needs a priority.

Each morning, check in with your body and ask yourself what you need that day and aim to give that to yourself. It may be that you feel tired and need an early night or to speak a truth, set a boundary or just allow yourself more time for fun and flow through the day.

5. Accept that you don't have it all figured out

Learn to sit in the space of surrender and deep trust without trying to have it all figured out. Notice when you’re in doing and fixing mode, and instead see if you can let go, surrender and trust.

Kirsty Gallagher's new book is out now

