Princess Kalina of Bulgaria's physical transformation over the years - before and after photos

Princess Kalina of Bulgaria has been seen for the first time in public since January 2020, and her dramatic change in appearance since her last sighting has sparked concern amongst royal watchers.

The Bulgarian royal was seen attending a funeral ceremony on 29 May alongside her husband Antonio José (Kitin) Muñoz Valcárcel and their son, Simeon-Hassan Muñoz. Princess Kalina, 52, stepped out alongside her husband in a geometric-print shift dress and strappy open-toe sandals.

© Getty Princess Kalina of Bulgaria was seen for the first time since 2024

It wasn't her waist-cinching dress, nor her vibrant orange hair that commanded attention, however, but rather her never-before-seen muscular physique that has left royal fans questioning how long the Princess has been sporting such an athletic frame.

From her major facial reconstructive surgery to her weight-lifting era, HELLO! delves into the life of the little-known-about Princess Kalina of Bulgaria…

Princess Kalina's early years: From art student to fashion muse © Luc Castel Princess Kalina of Bulgaria and her Father King Simeon of Bulgaria in 1989 Princess Kalina of Bulgaria is the only daughter and the fifth child of King Simeon and Queen Margarita.

© Luc Castel The young princess studied History of Art in London From an early age, the royal had a penchant for art. After graduating from the Lycée Français and continuing her studies at the English College in Madrid, Kalina relocated to London for university, where she obtained a degree in History of Art.

© Luc Castel Princess Kalina of Bulgaria in 1991 In a biography shared by the Vrana Palace, it was revealed that the Princess is "strongly captivated by the Bulgarian national embroideries, buckles, crafts, and costumes." She can often be seen wearing the traditional Bulgarian clothes formerly belonging to her, Queen Giovanna at public engagements, combined with modern accents and details.

© Getty The Princess wed her Spanish explorer husband in 2002. In 2002, Princess Kalina married Antonio José (Kitín) Muñoz y Valcárcel, a Spanish sea navigator and explorer and UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador. Their son Simeon-Hassan was born in March 2007. Since the day of his birth, Simeon-Hassan has been brought up entirely in the Bulgarian spirit and traditions, speaking Bulgarian, Spanish, English, French and Arabic languages.

Princess Kalina's ever-changing appearance © Getty Princess Kalina of Bulgaria sparked concern about her appearance in the 2000s In the early 2000s, the Princess made headlines after she appeared to have undergone major facial surgery resulting in a dramatically different appearance.

© Getty The Princess in Morocco in 2005 After years of speculation about her rumoured plastic surgery, Kitin finally put theories to bed when he confirmed his wife's appearance was the result of an unfortunate accident that happened in her childhood. "All the absurd theories of Kalina's different operations and aesthetic treatments are nothing more than misinformation," her husband told !HOLA¡ in 2018, revealing that his wife had suffered an accident aged eight resulting in her losing two front teeth.

© Europa Press Entertainment Kitin defended his wife's appearance In 1999, Kalina sought the help of a dentist in London to replace her broken teeth with crowns, but after complications, the princess contracted an infection that spread into her nasal cartilage. The couple were at sea on an expedition when Kalina's infection worsened. "The impossibility of going to a hospital and the conditions at sea caused the infection to progress and worsen, affecting part of her eye," explained Kitin.

© Getty Princess Kalina of Bulgaria often sports cornrow braids and eccentric makeup looks The Princess had to be rushed to hospital and given emergency surgery to save her from the rapidly spreading infection. "It caused cosmetic damage, which was not important at that time since the vital thing was to save the eye and nose from the infection," her husband explained.

Princess Kalina's controversial life and run-ins with the law © Carlos R. Alvarez The Princess was charged with a DUI in 2023 The Princess is widely recognised for her eclectic style and penchant for unique beauty trends.

In 2006, she turned heads at Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg's silver wedding anniversary celebrations wearing a risqué bralette and lace skirt. She paired her look with spider-like eyeliner and cherry red lipstick, wearing a swathe of black fabric on her head for the occasion. © Pascal Le Segretain The Princess wore a striking look to to attend a royal dinner for the Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg's silver wedding aniversary celebrations

The mother-of-one has a daring collection of eclectic sunglasses, and was often seen pairing sequin-adorned garments with chunky biker boots in the 2010s. © Europa Press Entertainment Princess Kalina of Bulgaria and Kitin Munoz are seen on December 5, 2014 in Madrid, Spain.

In 2018, Princess Kalina once again proved her penchant for otherworldly fashion as she attended a mass for the 25th anniversary of King Juan Carlos' father's death sporting cornrows and reflective sunglasses that wouldn't look out of place in a sci-fi movie. © Getty Princess Kalina of Bulgaria is widely recognised by her unique sartorial choices

In 2023, the royal was sentenced to an eight-month driving ban after being caught driving under the influence of alcohol and crashing into another vehicle. © Getty The royal has an eclectic collection of sporty visor sunglasses The ruling, handed down by the court in Samokov, includes a fine of BGN 200 (£85) and a substantial payment of over BGN 17,000 (£7,328) to cover the damages incurred from the car accident she was involved in last summer.

© Instagram Princess Kalina follows a disciplined workout routine Given that she shares her husband's love for adventuring, Princess Kalina has been a keen exerciser for many years, but her dramatic arm transformation suggests the royal has majorly upped her discipline in the gym. According to Sloboden Pečat, the 52-year-old has devoted herself to training in recent years, but her arm muscles were not always so pronounced. Her husband praised his wife's "excellent physical shape" thanks to "a healthy lifestyle, daily training and good nutrition." "Something that is not only reflected in her good muscle tone but also in her beautiful face," says Kitín.