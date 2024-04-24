Kate Middleton's incredibly generous offer to Amy Dowden during chemotherapy revealed

Princess Kate was among those who offered support to Strictly star Amy Dowden after she shared the news that she'd been diagnosed with breast cancer last year.

As the dancer revealed on Wednesday's episode of Loose Women, Kate was so kind to the performer when they met during Amy's chemotherapy treatment – even making an incredibly generous offer.

Amy told the ITV show's panel and audience; "I was lucky enough to meet [Kate] during my chemo treatment, and she gave me so much time. She was so kind. Actually, her words were, 'Let us know if there's anything we can do.'"

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Amy Dowden shares thanks for incredible gesture amid cancer treatment

She went on to say: "Just knowing that she's finding out that she has to have chemo and knowing what you have to go through. Emotionally, my family, whilst I was going for treatment, I don't think my parents slept.

"I can't tell you how many times my parents would say they would do anything to take it away from me or them to have it instead of me. My mum's had cancer twice and it's just the thought [Kate] has to go through it in the public eye and she's got three young children.

© Getty Amy was clearly moved by the Princess of Wales' kindness

"I don't want anyone to go through it, it's still very raw to me." The star has undergone a mastectomy and chemotherapy since revealing her diagnosis last May.

She expressed her sadness soon after the Princess of Wales released a video statement disclosing that she had started chemotherapy last month.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Amy was sad to hear about the Princess' diagnosis

"This news has hit me personally pretty hard," the 33-year-old shared in a video posted on Instagram. "Thinking of our princess," she added.

Kate underwent major abdominal surgery in January and at the time, it was thought that the condition was non-cancerous. However, post-operative tests subsequently found that cancer had been present.

© Getty The Princess is now undergoing chemotherapy

In an incredibly moving and powerful personal video message, which was filmed by BBC Studios and released just before Easter, the Princess addressed her diagnosis, saying: "This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.

"As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment.

© Karwai Tang/WireImage The Princess is being supported by her family

"But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK."

Kate added: "I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits.

© Kensington Palace The mum-of-three released a heartfelt video in March

"Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both."

The Princess' father-in-law King Charles is also undergoing treatment for an unspecified type of cancer, although royal watchers were delighted to see that the monarch appeared in great spirits on Sunday as he drove his wife Queen Camilla to church at Crathie Kirk near Balmoral.