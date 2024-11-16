Country music singer Jason "Sundance" Head was airlifted to hospital on Friday after he was shot while on his ranch in Texas.

The 46-year-old – who won season 11 of The Voice in 2016 – accidentally shot himself while reaching for his gun inside his vehicle while hunting on his estate, according to his wife, Misty.

Misty took to her husband's Facebook account to initially ask for prayers before sharing an update on Sundance's condition once he was stable.

© Getty Images Misty revealed Sundance accidentally shot himself in the stomach

"He's in good spirits considering the last several hours. Kids are in with him now. Prayers answered as no internal damage was done by the bullet. Thank you all for the prayers," she wrote.

Explaining how the shooting occurred, Misty said: "It was not his hunting rifle and no nobody shot him.

"He was out of the vehicle reaching in to grab his 22 when he grabbed it the 22 came out of its holster and hit the exterior of the Jeep just right and went off. Sundance said it happened so fast and he could see the bullet dislodging."

Misty said that Sundance had misplaced his phone, so he was forced to take himself "to the main road to flag a car down for help".

© Getty Images Sundance won season 11 of The Voice

She continued: "He is heavily medicated at the moment. He's so lucky and grateful to be alive. Thank you to the Good Samaritan who stopped and helped and the fast response by life flight and the doctors."

Misty originally thought that her husband would be heading into surgery, but doctors decided to leave the bullet in as it missed "all vital organs".

© Getty Images Sundance is in a stable condition

"Doctor just called me bullet went in above his navel and lodged into his abdominal wall missing all vital organs. He will not require surgery as they are not removing the bullet," she said,

"I'm sure she said why but my head is in a fog right now. Him being on the bigger side was a good thing. Bullet is in his fatty tissue. Thanks for all the prayers."

Sundance is currently recovering in a Tyler, Texas hospital.

© Getty Images Sundance was on Blake Shelton's team when he won in 2016

Following the incident, Misty informed the singer's fans of his accident, writing: "Prayer Warriors we need y'all. This is Misty - I don't have a lot of information but please keep Sundance in your prayers.

"Sundance has been life flighted with a gun shot wound to his stomach per the paramedics who called me. They told me once they land he's going in for immediate surgery."

She added: "They did get him stable for the flight (per the paramedic) We are on our way to Tyler now."