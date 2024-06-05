Gwen Stefani's The Voice replacement revealed as three new names are unveiled — including Adam Levine

Adam Levine will return to The Voice as a coach in spring 2025, sitting alongside Kelsea Ballerini, making her NBC debut, John Legend and Michael Buble.

The Emmy-winning series will return for season 27 with Maroon 5's Adam returning after six years away from the chair. Kelsea served as a battle advisor in 2019, and filled in for then-coach Kelly Clarkson in 2020, but it will be her first year full time as a coach.

Michael and John will both be returning for the 27th season, marking back-to-back seasons for Canadian crooner Michael and John's 10th season.

Watch The Voice reveal their 2025 judges - including Adam Levine

"Itt's official, I am so so so excited to be joining The Voice next year y'all, let's go Team Kelsea," said Kelsea in a video posted on social media.

Michael also shared his love for the show, while John quipped: "What is The Voice without Team Legend?"

The video ended with Adam looking into the camera, and stating that "team Adam is back" and that he "felt bad for the other teams".

© NBC Kelsea Ballerini joins The Voice

The announcement comes after it was revealed that Michael would also be joining Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani as coaches for season 26, coming this fall.

Season 25 recently ended, and featured Reba, John Legend in his ninth season, Chance the Rapper in his second season, and debuting coaching duo Dan + Shay; Asher HaVon from Team Reba won the series.

© NBC Adam Levine on The Voice

Adam left the show in 2019; he was replaced by Gwen Stefani.

"After the first day of shooting, I sat there, stunned. I said to myself: 'Theres [sic] some magic here. Something is definitely happening.' It went on to be a life shaping experience that will be close to my heart forever,” the singer told fans as he confirmed his exit.

“Thank you NBC for signing me up. I am truly honored to have been a part of something I’ll always cherish for the rest of my life.”

© NBC Taylor Swift was among the many famous faces who joined Adam as a mentor on The Voice

“To the amazingly talented vocalists who competed on the show and made this machine hum. And, Blake [expletive] SHELTON. I couldn’t hide my love for you if I tried. Seriously. I tried. Can’t do it. Our friendship is and always will be one for the books. Whatever this whole surreal experience is, I’m just happy I got to experience it with you," he concluded, before thanking the fans and adding: "For me, it was time to move on. Your support has meant EVERYTHING."

Adam won the show three times, in 2011 with Javier Colon, in season five with Tessanne Chin and season nine with Jordan Smith.