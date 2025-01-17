Why little moments mean the most

As an Olympian, you'd think that her decades of representing Great Britain as a Triple Jumper would be a defining moment for Michelle Griffith-Robinson, but the 53-year-old says it's the little moments every day that make her world go around.

"Every morning, the first thing I do after my feet touch the ground is practice gratitude, she tells HELLO!. "I finish my day in the same way, and it's the small moments of giving thanks that mean the most to me."

As well as daily introspection, which includes positive affirmations and journalling, Michelle enthuses that connecting with others every day, even in tiny fleeting moments, is essential for keeping her feeling positive.

© Lia Toby Michelle Griffith Robinson prioritises small moments of kindness

"We've all got something going on and it's all too easy to accept someone telling you, 'I'm fine,' when you ask how they are, but delving deeper and checking how they really are is the ultimate act of kindness," says Michelle. "Ask open questions to show you really care about their answer, and keep the conversation going.

"You might think something is a small gesture, but it could be what makes that person's day and reminds them there is someone there for them. For example, noticing a small thing about a colleague and complimenting them on it could turn a bad day around for them.

"Even passing interactions can be meaningful if you act with empathy and compassion," Michelle, who is an ambassador for Kit Heath's Happiness necklace, says.

Michelle shares her wisdom via coaching and mentoring, with coaching seeing the focus lasered on her clients, while mentoring sees Michelle draw from her abundance of life experiences to help people become who they want to be.

"I want people to feel a sprinkling of positivity on their lives," Michelle says of her sessions. "Giving time to others helps them to sparkle and giving our time is the best way we can be kind to others."

As an ambassador for Mental Health UK, Women's Aid, Diabetes UK and The Menopause Charity, Michelle certainly gives plenty of her time to others, explaining that the feeling of being kind to others is the greatest feeling, and something she hopes to continues to do. "These charities all mean so much to me, I have personal experience with all of them, and if I can make a difference to just one person through my work with them, it will all have been worthwhile."

