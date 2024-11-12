Why is being kind good for us? Experts explain

Whether it's volunteering for a charity, doing an elderly neighbour's shopping or simply helping someone with heavy luggage, being kind is good for us - studies even show that being kind has an impact on our overall wellbeing, so where do those good vibes come from?

Why is being kind good for us?

© Shutterstock Being kind to others is good for us

1. Being kind releases happy hormones

"Kindness leads to the release of the feel-good hormone oxytocin and happiness hormone serotonin, meaning we get a rush of good feelings when we're kind to others," says Jo Howarth, founder of The Happiness Club.

2. Being kind decreases stress

Being kind has also been found to increase our sense of satisfaction with life, as well as decreasing stress and anxiety. "It is a huge part of building emotional resilience" Jo says. "The more we practice kindness, generally the happier we are."

© Shutterstock Being kind helps us feel less stressed

The increase in serotonin sees a decrease in blood pressure and cortisol, a hormone linked to stress, meaning we're more likely to be healthy if we're kind - win-win!

Kindness expert Daniel Fessler of UCLA's Bedari Kindness Institute confirms: "Engaging in kindness, contemplating how you can be kind to others, lowers blood pressure. It has therapeutic benefits," he says. "There are benefits for treating depression and anxiety."

Columbia University doctor Kelli Harding wrote about kindness in her book, The Rabbit Effect, noting: "[Kindness] helps the immune system, blood pressure, it helps people to live longer and better. It's pretty amazing because there's an ample supply and you can't overdose on it. There's a free supply. It's right there."

3. Being kind helps us connect to others

Supporting others helps us feel connected and generally more positive. "There is always the opportunity to do a bit of good in the world," says Life Coach Directory member Merrisha Gordon. "We can all take the opportunity to spread more kindness in the world, regardless of our own individual situation," she adds.

© Shutterstock Being kind releases happy chemicals

4. Kindness puts things in perspective

Helping others can also bring light into your life during dark times, as transformation coach Aysha Bell who has experienced depression, found out: "At my lowest point, the only thing that made me feel good was to help other people. I volunteered with homeless people in terrible situations, and it made me go home and realise although I wasn't doing great, I was actually quite lucky."