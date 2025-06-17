Eric Dane reveals first symptom he initially ignored before ALS diagnosis

Eric Dane has revealed the first symptom he experienced about 18 months before he was diagnosed with ALS.

The Grey's Anatomy alum, 52, sat down with Diane Sawyer for an emotional interview on Good Morning America on Monday, admitting he initially dismissed his symptoms before seeking help from two hand specialists and two neurologists.

First symptom

"I started experiencing some weakness in my right hand, and I didn't really think anything of it at the time," the Euphoria actor said.

"I thought maybe I had been texting too much, or my hand was fatigued," he continued. "But a few weeks later, I noticed it had gotten a little worse."

© ABC Eric shared his first ALS symptom with Diane Sawyer on GMA

He added: "So I went and saw a hand specialist, who sent me to another hand specialist. I went and saw a neurologist, and the neurologist sent me to another neurologist, who said, 'This is way above my pay grade.'"

After nine months of appointments, Eric finally received his "sobering" diagnosis of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) – a rare, progressive neurological disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, making it harder for people to move, talk, eat, and eventually breathe.

Since his diagnosis, Eric now has "one functioning arm" as his dominant right hand has "completely stopped working".

© FilmMagic for HBO Eric now has 'one functioning arm'

When Diane asked if his "left arm is fine", Eric replied: "No, it's going," adding that he feels like he has "a few more months" of use.

Eric confessed that he is "worried" he will soon lose the function of his legs, recalling how he had to be "dragged" back to a boat while on a trip with one of his daughters a few months ago.

The actor said that after he jumped into the ocean, he quickly realised he "couldn't swim or generate enough power to get [himself] back to the boat" and had to accept that he is "not safe in the water anymore".

© Getty Images Eric is worried he will lost the use of his legs next

Eric admitted the experience had him "breaking down in tears" and left him "heartbroken".

His ALS diagnosis has left him "very" angry because he doesn't want to be "taken" from his daughters.

"I'm angry because my father was taken from me when I was young, and now there's a very good chance I'm going to be taken from my girls while they're very young," Eric, whose dad died by suicide when he was seven, explained.

© Getty Images Eric is worried he will be 'taken' from his daughters

Eric has vowed to "spend time with [his] family and work a little bit — if [he] can" while he continues "fighting" the disease, which is largely "out of [his] control".

Eric first shared his diagnosis in April, explaining that he'd been navigating the early stages of ALS with the quiet support of his loved ones, including his wife, Rebecca Gayheart, and their two daughters, Billie, 15, and Georgia, 13.

© Getty Images Eric is being supported by his wife, Rebecca Gayheart

"I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter," Eric told People

"I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to set of Euphoria next week. I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time."