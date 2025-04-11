Eric Dane reveals heartbreaking ALS diagnosis amid health battle  

Grey's Anatomy star Eric Dane revealed that he has been diagnosed with ALS, a degenerative and incurable disease that leads to muscle paralysis and often gives patients just five years to live.

Eric shared the heartbreaking news with People, thanking his family for their support and emphasizing that he will continue to work while he can.

Eric's health battle

© Getty The actor has been diagnosed with ALS

"I have been diagnosed with ALS," he told the publication. "I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter."

He continued: "I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to [the] set of Euphoria next week." Eric stars as Cal Jacobs on the smash-hit HBO show, which is set to resume filming on April 14.

"I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time," he concluded.

Family comes first

© Jason LaVeris The 52-year-old married Rebecca in 2004

The actor shares his children Billie, 15, and Georgia, 13, with his wife, Beverly Hills, 90210 actress Rebecca Gayheart.

The couple tied the knot in 2004, yet filed for divorce in 2018, with Rebecca asking for spousal support as well as joint legal and physical custody of their kids. Their divorce was never legally finalized, and the mother of two filed for its dismissal in March in an unexpected relationship update for the pair.

Rebecca spoke to E! News about their decision, sharing that they were focused on being the best parents they could be for Billie and Georgia.

© WireImage The couple have welcomed two kids together

"We are best of friends. We are really close. We are great co-parents," she told the outlet. "We really figured out the formula to staying a family and I think our kids are benefiting greatly from it and we are as well."

She added: "I think it's important to not look at a relationship that ends as a failure. It's just a season. It wasn't a failure. It was a huge success."

"We were married for – I mean, we are still married – but together for 15 years, and we had two beautiful kids so I think that's a successful relationship, and that's how we look at it."

Reuniting with Rebecca

© GC Images Eric has been spotted on several occasions with Priya Jain

Fans speculated that the couple had reunited almost seven years after their initial split; however, he was spotted on a date night with Priya Jain in November, and she posted a sweet Instagram snap of him in March.

"Life lately, the stars aligned just right, I got my first tattoo and I'm filled with so much love," she captioned the since-deleted post.

Eric previously spoke out about his divorce from Rebecca, sharing that he regretted how things ended between the pair.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Eric and Rebecca are committed to peacefully co-parenting

"We've all made mistakes. My one regret is that I got the person I love most wrapped up in all that: Rebecca," he told People.

The 52-year-old will need to lean on his family throughout his health battle.

According to the Mayo Clinic, ALS affects the nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, leading to muscle weakness, twitching, and paralysis. It can also affect speech, breathing and eating. As there is no cure, patients must manage their symptoms for the rest of their lives.

To see more of the show that made Eric into a superstar, watch below...