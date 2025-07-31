Kate Rowe-Ham, Menopause Fitness Coach, puts to bed 'damaging' myth: 'Muscles don't tone'

Anyone with a keen interest in exercise will be all too familiar with how the fitness space is often saturated with the idea that looking 'lean' is the ultimate goal.

A quick hop, skip and scroll onto Instagram (or TikTok, should you be so inclined) and immediately users are inundated with such content, encouraging us to perform a magic number of exercises to 'tone' our muscles in what is likely an unrealistic timeframe.

The idea of 'toning' muscles, purely from an aesthetic point of view, is an attitude that's rife. But it's doing more harm than good.

© Getty Images Weight training is crucial for strength

As someone with a passion for fitness, I'm a firm believer that people are entitled to work out for their own reasons with their own personal goals in mind. However, I spoke to fitness professional Kate Rowe-Ham, founder of Own Your Menopause, who explained that much of the industry is focusing on the wrong thing.

Kate explains why the notion of toning muscles needs to be put to bed for once and for all, and what we should be thinking about instead.

Why 'toning' is a myth

If you work out regularly, you'll have heard the term 'toning' muscles endlessly, but Kate is here to tell us why things are not what they seem.

"The term toning is one of the most damaging myths in fitness, especially in the context of women's health," she said.

"The truth is, muscles don't tone, they either grow (hypertrophy) or shrink (atrophy). What people often refer to as a toned look is simply increased muscle definition, which comes from building lean muscle and reducing the layer of fat that sits above it."

© Sophie Mitchell Photography Kate Rowe-Ham explained why 'toning' is a myth

While there's nothing wrong with wanting that "increased definition" for the appearance it gives, Kate is keen to stress that the most important thing is strength.

"Strength isn't just about aesthetics, it's about function, longevity, and confidence. Without it, we can lose muscle mass, particularly as we age.

"A strong body supports better posture, reduces the risk of falls and fractures (especially important post-menopause), and helps with day-to-day resilience. For those chasing that defined, sculpted look, strength training is non-negotiable."

© Getty Images Muscle 'toning' is a myth, Kate says

'You can't out-train a poor diet'

Many subscribe to the point of view that if you train hard, you can 'reward' yourself with a treat (guilty), but, Kate says, we need to be mindful.

"Here's the truth: you can't out-train a poor diet. Muscles are built in the gym but need to recover and transform in the kitchen. To support muscle growth and recovery, it is essential to consume a high-protein diet, especially after a workout," Kate says.

© Getty Images Kate says weight training is paramount for strength, not just aesthetics

"It's something I come back to time and time again. Exercise plays a vital role in health, but if we're not fuelling ourselves well, especially with enough protein, fibre, and whole foods, we won't see the results we want.

"I often see women who are working out consistently but still feel frustrated by a lack of progress. Once they shift their focus to nourishing their body, not restricting it, everything changes."

Kate Rowe-Ham is a fitness professional and founder of Own Your Menopause View post on Instagram

Weight training for beginners

If you're keen to grow (not tone!) muscles and improve definition, then, as Kate says, the golden ticket is weight training with strength in mind!

If you're new to weights, you don't need to panic and sign up for an expensive gym. Get yourself some (light!) dumbbells to begin with and try these great exercises from Kate to get you going.

© Poberezhna Start light and easy if you're new to weight training

Five weight training exercises for beginners Kate Rowe-Ham shares five weight training exercises for beginners that you can easily do at home Squats

Bent Over Row

Reverse Lunges

Overhead Press

Dead Bugs Round 1 - 12-14 repetitions Round 2 - 10-12 repetitions Round 3 - 8-10 Repetitions "Schedule strength days start with two days a week and gradually increase over time. Track your progress with realistic markers and expectations. Tracking reps and sets helps you see progress. Don't be afraid to use resistance bands, dumbbells, or kettlebells, even at 2–5kg; they make a huge difference. "A perfect little routine at home would be to do three rounds of these five exercises, adding weight in each round if you felt up for the challenge."