I'm a nutritionist, and these are the six mistakes I see most often when people try to eat healthy

Over my years as a nutritionist, I have seen just about every diet trend, eating plan and "wellness hack" come and go. I have also worked with thousands of clients, from busy mums trying to get dinner on the table to corporate executives battling exhaustion to athletes chasing performance gains.

While their goals vary, I see the same patterns repeat when people try to eat healthy. On the surface, these mistakes do not seem dramatic, but they can quietly sabotage progress, leaving you frustrated and wondering why results are not coming despite doing what feels right.

Being overly restrictive

One of the most common pitfalls is cutting out entire food groups, slashing calories to unsustainable levels or creating rigid rules around eating.

While the intention is often good, this approach almost always leads to burnout. Undereating causes energy to drop, mood to dip and cravings for high-calorie foods to surge. This is not a lack of willpower but your body’s natural survival response.

Over time, restriction can lead to nutrient deficiencies that affect your skin, hair, digestion and even hormones. I always advise balance over deprivation. If you love bread, choose homemade sourdough rather than cutting carbs entirely. If you have a sweet tooth, work in a few squares of 70% dark chocolate instead of banning it. This keeps you nourished and helps you stay consistent.

Eating without awareness

It is incredibly easy to eat without awareness, whether in front of the TV, scrolling your phone or standing at the kitchen bench. When you are distracted, you override hunger and fullness cues, often eating more than you need.

You also miss out on truly enjoying food. I encourage clients to slow down, put away devices and focus on the meal. Notice textures, flavours and aromas. Eating mindfully makes food more satisfying and naturally helps you eat the right amount for your body.

Keeping tempting foods too visible

We all have foods that are hard to stop eating once we start, and storing them in plain sight sets you up for temptation. I once worked with a client who struggled with biscuits, which she kept in a jar on the bench she walked past multiple times a day.

Out of sight is not a cure-all, but it makes better choices easier. Keep nourishing snacks like fruit, yoghurt, nuts or chopped vegetables visible and store treats in a cupboard or buy them less often.

Not tracking your intake

While I am not a fan of obsessive calorie counting, tracking food intake for a short period can be eye-opening.

Many people underestimate portion sizes or forget about extras such as cream in coffee, crisps while cooking or that extra slice of banana bread. Even a simple food diary for a week can highlight nutritional imbalances, such as low protein or missing vegetables, which you can then address with small but effective adjustments.

Opting for shop bought 'healthy' snacks

Shop bought protein bars, energy balls, granola clusters and so-called 'healthy' snacks can look virtuous but many are little more than glorified chocolate bars.

They are often packed with syrups, palm oil, refined flours and artificial sweeteners, which can spike blood sugar and leave you hungrier later.

I encourage clients to read labels carefully and remember that just because something is sold in a health food aisle does not make it good for you. When possible, make your own simple snacks at home, such as boiled eggs, Greek yoghurt with berries, or oat-based energy balls made with minimal ingredients.

Skipping meals

Skipping meals, particularly breakfast, is also a common mistake. While intermittent fasting can work for some, for many it leads to blood sugar crashes, irritability and poor food choices later.

I have seen clients go from black coffee at 7am to being ravenous by 11am and grabbing a muffin or processed snack. Starting the day with a balanced meal of protein, fibre and healthy fats gives steady energy and reduces cravings. If mornings are busy, prepare overnight oats, make a smoothie or boil eggs ahead of time.

Eating healthfully is not about rigid rules or punishing yourself for slip-ups. It is about creating habits that are realistic, flexible and enjoyable enough to sustain for life. When you release the need for perfection, eat with awareness and shape your environment for success, healthy eating becomes far less of a battle and far more of a lifestyle you can genuinely look forward to.

Faye James is a Sydney-based accredited nutritionist and author of The 10:10 Diet, The Menopause Diet, The Long Life Plan and her latest book The Perimenopause Plan.