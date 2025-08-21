Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Donald Trump's health in question after confessing concerns about going to heaven: 'I'm not doing well'
The president confessed he is at the "at the bottom of the totem pole" when it comes to going through the pearly gates, and is hoping brokering a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia will amend that

Donald Trump meets with Prime Minister of Bahrain Prince Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa in the Oval Office of the White House on July 16, 2025 in Washington, DC© Getty
Beatriz Colon
Beatriz ColonNew York Writer - New York
2 minutes ago
Donald Trump — who has long welcomed his supporters' view of him as a messiah —  appears concerned about the likelihood that he'll go to heaven.

On Tuesday, the president called up his friends over at Fox & Friends — after visits from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other foreign leaders to the White House to discuss the ongoing war with Russia — and confessed what's motivating him to broker peace talks: ensuring he gets past those pearly gates upon his death.

It was an odd moment of reflection from the former reality star, known for standing his ground and never admitting any wrongdoing even over his most serious offenses in the last decade and beyond, and certainly not known for being self-deprecating, let alone addressing his own mortality. Here's the latest.

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands after their arrival for a US-Russia summit on Ukraine at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, on August 15, 2025© Getty
Trump met with Vladimir Putin in Alaska prior to his meeting with Zelensky

"Not doing well"

On the phone with Fox & Friends at 8am on Tuesday, speaking about Ukraine and Russia, Trump said: "If I can save 7,000 people a week from getting killed, that's pretty good," before confessing: "I want to try and get to heaven, if possible."

He went so far as to admit: "I'm hearing I'm not doing well. I am really at the bottom of the totem pole," and maintained: "But if I can get to heaven, this will be one of the reasons."

President Donald Trump greets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House before a meeting with European leaders to discuss ending the war with Russia on Monday, August 18, 2025© Getty
He said he's hoping brokering a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia will allow him to go to heaven

Going back to his usual self, he then touted himself for supposedly saving "a lot of lives with India, Pakistan," when they were "going at it," referring to the May 2025 conflict between the two countries sparked by a terrorist attack in Indian-administered Kashmir, which killed 26 people.

He then suggested he has made "six, actually seven," peace deals during his second term.

French President Emmanuel Macron (2L) and US President Donald Trump (R) listen to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speak during a meeting with European leaders in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on August 18, 2025© Getty
Foreign leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron attended the meetings in support of Zelensky after a previous, tense meeting with Trump and J.D. Vance

What people are saying

The odd, seemingly soul-searching moment immediately led many to wonder what is going on with Trump's health. 

The Lincoln Project, which was launched in 2019 by conservatives and Republicans against Trump, including George Conway, who was married to Trump's former counselor Kellyanne Conway at the time, stated on X in response to Trump's heaven comments: "Lots to unpack here… but mostly, his health can't be right if this is top of mind for him," which many have reiterated across social media.

Discoloration is seen on the hand of US President Donald Trump as he attends the "Halt All Lethal Trafficking of Fentanyl Act" signing in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on July 16, 2025© Getty
Trump sparked health concerns after he was seen with bruises on his hands and swollen ankles

Latest on Trump's health

In another break from his usual character, last month, Trump acquiesced to giving rare insight into his health — notably, while most headlines about him were about his relationship with late sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein — after the size of his swollen ankles raised concern.

After undergoing a "comprehensive examination, including diagnostic vascular studies" with the White House Medical Unit, per his Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, he was diagnosed with "chronic venous insufficiency, ICD-9, a common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70," per a note from his physician, Capt. Sean Barbabella

The note maintained there was "no evidence of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease," and that Trump's lab testing was all "within normal limits." He also underwent an echocardiogram, which found "no signs of heart failure, renal impairment, or systemic illness," she said.

