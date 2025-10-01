Donald Trump links autism and Tylenol: experts weigh in

Over the past few weeks, Donald Trump has made unproven claims that the over-the-counter painkiller Tylenol is linked to autism. In the announcement, the President claimed there may be a connection between paracetamol use during pregnancy and what he referred to as an "autism epidemic." "Don’t take Tylenol", he said "Fight like hell not to take it," he added. His comments have quickly drawn criticism from health professionals, scientists and families of autistic children who say the claim is not only unfounded but harmful. HELLO! speaks to the experts about these claims.

Is there a link between Tylenol and autism?

The suggestion that Tylenol, known in many countries as paracetamol, could cause autism has been around for more than a decade. While a handful of observational studies have explored the possibility, experts are quick to clarify that there is no proven cause-and-effect relationship.

Associate Professor Vinay Rane, an Australian doctor and lawyer, has worked extensively in women’s health. He says: "The American President recently raised the idea of a link between Tylenol use in pregnancy and autism. These sorts of concerns are not new. For more than a decade researchers have examined whether paracetamol, also known as Tylenol, could be associated with conditions such as autism or ADHD when used in pregnancy. A small number of observational studies have hinted at a possible connection, but they do not prove causation. They simply highlight patterns that may be influenced by many other factors."

© Getty Images Donald Trump claimed there is a link between Tylenol and autism

According to Vinay, paracetamol continues to be one of the most trusted medications used during pregnancy. "Paracetamol remains one of the most widely used medications in pregnancy, largely because alternatives carry greater risks. Its record of safety stretches across generations and continents."

He explains that the real challenge for researchers is separating the effect of the drug from the reasons it is taken. "Pregnant women may use paracetamol to treat fever, infection or significant pain. Those conditions alone can affect pregnancy outcomes and child development. That is why large reviews and health authorities consistently advise that paracetamol, used in moderation and only when needed, remains the safest option available."

© Getty Images There is no proven link that Tylenol causes autism according to experts

What the experts advise

While science continues to evolve, doctors agree that alarmist claims can do more harm than good. For Vinay, the greater danger is not Tylenol, but the fear surrounding it.

"The greater danger lies not in the careful use of Tylenol but in the fear that surrounds it. If expectant mothers are discouraged from treating fever or severe pain, both mother and baby may face real harm. Uncontrolled fever has been linked to preterm labour, birth complications and long-term developmental risks," he says.

"The science is evolving and will continue to be debated. But the discussion is not new. For now, the most reliable advice remains unchanged. Tylenol, taken at the lowest effective dose for the shortest necessary time, is safe in pregnancy. Alarmist claims risk doing more damage than the medicine itself. If you have pain or fever in pregnancy, please seek treatment."

© Getty Images Experts say the autism link is unfounded

A mother’s perspective on autism

For families already dealing with an autism diagnosis, Trump’s comments have landed like a punch to the gut. Tanya Forster, a psychologist and the CEO of the Macquarie Health Collective, is also the mother of a young autistic boy. She says the former President’s remarks are not only misleading but emotionally damaging.

"As a psychologist and also as a mum of a little boy with autism, I find Donald Trump’s claims about paracetamol and autism pretty mind blowing," she says. "Research has not demonstrated a singular cause for autism. It’s a lifelong neurodevelopmental condition with a strong genetic basis, often running in families or associated with broader genetic conditions. To suggest that one over-the-counter pain reliever is responsible is far too simplistic and not supported by credible large-scale studies."

But it is the impact on parents that Tanya finds most concerning. "What worries me most about these kinds of statements is the damage they do to families. Parents of autistic children already feel enormous pressure and guilt. To imply that they ‘caused’ their child’s autism because they took Panadol is not just wrong, it’s incredibly unfair."

© Getty Images President Donald Trump has made claims about autism

Why autism diagnoses are increasing

Trump also claimed there is an "autism epidemic," a term that has been widely criticised by experts and advocates. Forster believes what we are really seeing is something far more hopeful.

"This so-called autism epidemic that Trump refers to? What we’re really seeing is the result of more awareness, less stigma, and better access to assessment," she explains. "More children being diagnosed earlier is actually a good thing. It means they can access support sooner, and we know early intervention changes lives."

© Getty Images Parents of autistic children should stick to the science

What parents need to hear

In the face of panic-inducing misinformation, Tanya wants to reassure parents who may be feeling confused or fearful.

"I want parents to know this: autism is not something to be ashamed of. It’s not something caused by anything you did or didn’t do. Your child’s brain simply works in a different way. What changes outcomes isn’t blaming or stigmatising. It’s support, love and early intervention."

She believes public figures have a responsibility to lead with care and compassion, especially when discussing complex medical topics that touch so many lives. "These comments are upsetting, but they do not define your child, your parenting, or your family. What matters most is creating a world where autistic children are understood, accepted, and supported to thrive. We should be focusing on supporting families and creating a more inclusive society, not fuelling fear with unfounded claims."

Stick to the science

While the current administration may amplify theories with little scientific merit, health professionals are urging parents to stay calm and informed. Paracetamol remains the most widely recommended pain relief option in pregnancy, and leading researchers agree that using it in moderation is safe. The suggestion that Tylenol causes autism is not backed by reliable evidence. For those with questions, always speak to your GP, rely on evidence-based advice, and try not to let fear outweigh the facts.

