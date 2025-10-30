Live in a flat? 5 quiet workout routines that won't disturb your neighbours

Like many who live in flats, Nichola Murphy, HELLO!'s Lifestyle Editor, adapted her workout regime to suit her home setup. Though formerly a fan of high intensity (and high volume) boxing, she now reaches for the dumbbells.

"After moving into the second floor of an apartment building, I've had to adapt my home workouts to something low-impact – gone are the days of boxing fitness! I tend to reach for dumbbells or resistance bands to enhance exercises that target the whole body, from weighted squats to glute bridges and dumbbell rows. I like to think of it as a private, quiet and personalised version of circuit training in my own living room. And the best part? My neighbours are none the wiser." Other weight-training exercises to include are chest press, shoulder press, biceps/triceps curls and more.

James Stirling, a Qualified PT, previously told us why this sort of training is so important. "Strength training is about building a stronger, healthier, and more confident version of yourself. Whether you're aiming to tone up, boost your metabolism, or simply feel more capable in your daily life, incorporating resistance training into your routine is a powerful step forward. It's important to focus on form over weight. Learn the basics first, and master bodyweight movements like squats, lunges, and push-ups. Start light: use resistance bands or light dumbbells to begin with."