Live in a flat? 5 quiet workout routines that won't disturb your neighbours

We all want to keep fit and healthy, but not everyone has the means, whether in financial or schedule terms, to get to a gym class. That often means that many of us choose to work out at home. Particularly for those who work at home, it can be super convenient to squeeze in a workout just before logging on, or on a lunch break, or while the kids are at school. The only drawback, for those who live in flats, is that exercising can often be noisy. Jumping jacks and burpees? Only if you want a complaint from your poor neighbours below...
So, what to do instead? There are plenty of other ways to get our bodies moving without being the nuisance neighbour.
Weight training
Like many who live in flats, Nichola Murphy, HELLO!'s Lifestyle Editor, adapted her workout regime to suit her home setup. Though formerly a fan of high intensity (and high volume) boxing, she now reaches for the dumbbells.
"After moving into the second floor of an apartment building, I've had to adapt my home workouts to something low-impact – gone are the days of boxing fitness! I tend to reach for dumbbells or resistance bands to enhance exercises that target the whole body, from weighted squats to glute bridges and dumbbell rows. I like to think of it as a private, quiet and personalised version of circuit training in my own living room. And the best part? My neighbours are none the wiser." Other weight-training exercises to include are chest press, shoulder press, biceps/triceps curls and more.
James Stirling, a Qualified PT, previously told us why this sort of training is so important. "Strength training is about building a stronger, healthier, and more confident version of yourself. Whether you're aiming to tone up, boost your metabolism, or simply feel more capable in your daily life, incorporating resistance training into your routine is a powerful step forward. It's important to focus on form over weight. Learn the basics first, and master bodyweight movements like squats, lunges, and push-ups. Start light: use resistance bands or light dumbbells to begin with."
Circuit training
If you don't have handheld weights or dumbbells, no fear, you can do some good old-fashioned calisthenic exercises, which are to say, bodyweight movements.
Think classic moves like planks, push-ups, crunches, squats and lunges, all of which use your own bodyweight to target core muscle groups like abdominals (rectus abdominis and internal/external obliques), quadriceps, hamstrings, deltoids, biceps (and more)…
Try these as extras for a bit of variety:
- Lateral raises
- Inchworm
- Wall sits
- Reverse lunges with front kick
Pilates
While Pilates can be considered a form of calisthenic exercise, its focus is different. Pilates is a form of low-impact movement adapted from a repertoire of more than 30 different moves (so there's plenty of variety) that are all performed with six core fundamentals: breathing, control, precision, centring, concentration and flow.
As someone who has trained in instructing Pilates, I might be biased, but I'm also (literally) qualified to recommend it as a form of exercise. Not only does it target your biggest muscle groups, but it's great for improving mobility while being gentle on the joints. And, crucially, it won't bother your neighbours. Many instructors offer online classes; all you need to do is hop on a mat.
Barre
Barre is another form of low-impact movement that, similar to Pilates, is about precision, control and flow. Rather than the Joseph Pilates framework, however, its origins are classical ballet. Think pliés, relevés, and leg pulses – all of which will focus on strength, flexibility and stretching of the muscles.
Rachel Avery, HELLO!'s Homes Editor, is a big fan. "During lockdown, I was living in a first-floor London flat and at-home workouts became my go-to (for obvious reasons). I found a real love for barre. It's one of those workouts that looks so easy until you try it yourself. You can really feel the burn with tiny little movements, and there's no need to jump at all. Most virtual classes require you to use just a chair for stability or sometimes a pair of small hand weights."
Yoga
A lot of people underestimate yoga as a form of exercise. Yes, a lot of it is rooted in meditation, breath and elements of spirituality (I, for example, use Yoga as my go-to for calming anxiety and stress), but it's also an excellent heart-rate riser and calorie burner. All you'll need is a mat, and since it can be considered 'relaxing' by some (depending on who you ask), it's soundproof too.
Yoga teacher and co-founder of Kin Yoga Mats, Roisin Hope, previously told HELLO! her top tips for getting into the swing of yoga for beginners.
"Yoga isn't about stretching as far as you can and being super flexible," explains Sophia. "It's about the union of the mind and body. Next time you are on the mat, observe how each pose feels somatically through all parts of the body as you move."
She adds: "Stop anticipating the next pose or counting down the hold you are in, where's the fun in that? Instead, encourage yourself to stay in the present asana, each time you will observe and learn something new."