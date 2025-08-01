James Stirling, Qualified PT, debunks 5 'intimidating' weight-training myths beginners should ignore

For a long time, cardio got all the press when it came to the best methods for getting – and staying – fit and healthy. And while cardio, of course, has its firm place in any gold-standard fitness regime, weight training is getting some much-deserved attention.

But for those who are new to the game, it can be an intimidating idea: lifting heavy weights with the intention of bulking up muscle? It might not sound like your bag.

James Stirling, qualified PT, run coach, and wellness ambassador for Technogym, offered his view to HELLO! on why strength training is one to prioritise.

More crucially, he dispels fears and busts myths about training even if you're a beginner, and proves why everyone can, and should, get involved.

© Getty Images Strength training is a crucial part of staying fit and healthy

"Strength training is more than just lifting weights; it's about building a stronger, healthier, and more confident version of yourself.

"Whether you're aiming to tone up, boost your metabolism, or simply feel more capable in your daily life, incorporating resistance training into your routine is a powerful step forward."

James also shares top tips for getting started and outlines why these common mistakes are ones to avoid...

James Stirling, AKA London Fitness Guy, shares plenty of tips for strength training View post on Instagram

© Getty Images Going too heavy, too early For any newbies out there, James assures: "Starting strength training can feel intimidating, but it doesn't have to be." But before beginners get too excited and rush out to buy some 50 KG kettlebells, James notes we need to start light. "It's important to focus on form over weight. Learn the basics first, and master bodyweight movements like squats, lunges, and push-ups. "Start light: use resistance bands or light dumbbells to begin with."

© Getty Images Inconsistency It might sound obvious, but it's not always easy to stay consistent. If you've ever started a new fitness regime, you'll know you need to be really dedicated to keep going, otherwise you'll drop off the wagon (guilty). "Stay consistent with your workouts and recovery," James said. "Remember: progress doesn't happen overnight. Stay consistent, fuel your body well, and celebrate every small win along the way. "Your strongest self is waiting – one rep at a time."

© Getty Images Not thinking about nutrition James is keen to stress that while weight training is crucial, you need to use nutrition in tandem to get the best results. In short, you can't out-train bad nutrition. "While weight training is excellent for toning and building muscle, nutrition plays a crucial role in how your body responds," he said, adding: "So yes, muscles are made in both the gym and the kitchen." "Training stimulates muscle growth, while protein-rich nutrition provides the building blocks (amino acids) for repair and growth. "Aim for 1.2 – 2.0g of protein per kg of body weight daily. Include lean proteins, complex carbs, and healthy fats in your meals."

© Getty Images Not allowing adequate recovery time Rest, rest, rest! James says: "Hydration and recovery (including sleep) are just as important. "Muscles grow when you rest, not just when you train." So take that well-earned day off.

© Getty Images Thinking an expensive membership is essential Having a gym membership is fantastic and suits a lot of people down to the ground. However, it's not for everyone. For some, the expense of a monthly membership is simply out of the question. For others, attending a gym, especially if you're new to exercise, can be intimidating. Thankfully, James says not everyone "needs" a gym membership and has helpfully shared some great exercise that can be done from the comfort of your home. "You don't need a gym to get strong. Try these following exercises with light dumbbells or resistance bands…" James recommends: - Bodyweight squats – Strengthens legs and glutes - Wall push-ups – Great for upper body beginners - Glute bridges – Activates your posterior chain - Bicep curls – Use water bottles or light weights - Overhead press – Builds shoulder strength - Resistance band rows – Strengthens back and posture "Aim for 2–3 sets of 10–15 reps, 2–3 times per week."