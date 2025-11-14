Emma Heming asks for help in personal update amid Bruce Willis' health battle

Emma Heming Willis has turned to her fans for help after revealing a new "passion project" amid her husband, Bruce Willis' ongoing health battle. Emma has been Bruce's carer since he was diagnosed with aphasia, followed by frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD) in 2023, and has since become an advocate for people suffering from FTD and their families. In September, she released The Unexpected Journey: Finding Strength, Hope and Yourself on the Caregiving Path, "a deeply personal and richly compassionate supportive guide that helps caregivers care for themselves while they navigate a loved one's dementia," and now, she is looking for other caregivers to share their experiences.

"So, I'm hoping to embark on this new passion project of mine, and I'm hoping that you would consider participating," she said in a video shared on Instagram on Friday. "So, what I know is that when caregivers come together, magic happens… the thing about caregivers is that when they share their stories, not only does it make the next caregiver feel seen and validated, it also supports the next caregiver."

Emma added: "My hope is that with some prompts, you will be able to do the same, that will be supportive to someone else… I hope that you would consider sharing your story with me." She then explained what help she needed in the caption, writing: "A caregiver's journey is different for everyone, but one thing I've learned is how powerful and valuable it is when we share our stories.

"When we do, we support the next caregiver who might be feeling lost, alone, or fresh out of ideas. I'm starting a new community project in hopes it will take flight. For now, it will be a space for me to listen, learn, and begin compiling these important stories. If you're caring for someone, or have in the past, I'd be honored to hear from you."

© Getty Images Emma asked fans for help with her new 'passion project'

Emma then asked her followers to send a "reflective" email based on "one (or both)" of two prompts. "What would you tell your younger caregiving self just starting this journey?" and "How did you get the support you needed from family and friends?" She added: "What you choose to share could help another caregiver in more ways than you realize. Everything you send will stay confidential and be read only by me and my team."

© WireImage Emma has been Bruce's caregiver since his diagnosis

The mom-of-two revealed in August during the ABC special Emma and Bruce Willis: The Unexpected Journey with Diane Sawyer, that she had moved Bruce into a separate one-storey house with a full-time care team. "It was one of the hardest decisions that I've had to make so far," she explained. "But I knew, first and foremost, Bruce would want that for our daughters.

© Instagram Bruce now lives in a separate home to Emma and their daughters

"You know, he would want them to be in a home that was more tailored to their needs, not his needs." Their "second home" was converted into a more comfortable and quieter space for Bruce, making it easier for him to navigate.