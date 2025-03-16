Emma Heming left 'crying' over update in journey caring for Bruce Willis

Emma Heming just crossed over quite the bittersweet milestone.

Ever since her husband Bruce Willis was diagnosed with aphasia, which was later corrected to a frontotemporal dementia (FTD) diagnosis, she has been outspoken both about the disease, and what it's like to be a caregiver for those diagnosed with it.

In that tune, for the past several months, the MakeTime Wellness founder has been writing a book about her journey caring for the Die Hard actor, and just gave an emotional update on the process.

WATCH: Emma Heming shares incredibly heartfelt message about caregivers

Emma took to Instagram over the weekend and announced that she is getting closer to wrapping up the writing process.

"Oh boy, I just finished editing the whole book. I don't know what draft we're on," she shared in a video.

She then confessed: "You know, we're getting so close and I was crying as I'm reading these chapters and the conclusion just sent me over the edge."

© Getty Images Emma and Bruce have been together since 2007

"This book is very personal and my hope is that when it finally lands into your hands it will help you as much as this book has helped me," Emma emphasized.

"This book is for caregivers — to remind them they are not alone — and for the people in their lives to learn how they can support them," she also wrote in her caption.

© Instagram The couple share two daughters

Emma further reflected: "The idea that caregiving is a solo mission is outdated. Caregiving is a societal responsibility. Dare I hope this book sparks a shift in how we, as a society, view and support caregivers."

© Instagram Emma has spoken candidly about being a caregiver for Bruce

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post with support. "What a wonderful thing to do for others, especially when you're going through it yourself," one wrote, as others followed suit with: "No lone rangers please! Thanks for the advocacy for us all!" and: "Thank you for your diligence in getting these thoughts on paper to be a resource for we caregivers!" as well as: "I'm excited to read your book. Thank you for all your hard work."

© Getty Images Emma and Bruce with his daughters with Demi

Emma and Bruce started dating in 2007 after meeting at their trainer's gym, and tied the knot in 2009. They are doting parents to daughters Mabel Ray and Evelyn Penn, plus he is also a dad to daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah who he shares with Demi Moore, his wife from 1987 to 2000.

The doting mom opened up about Bruce's diagnosis and her ongoing commitment to the FTD community in a piece for Maria Shriver's newsletter The Sunday Paper back in 2023, in which she wrote: "As hard as it was to come forward about Bruce's FTD diagnosis, I knew I needed to raise my voice to bring awareness to this disease," emphasizing: "The world needs to know that not all dementia is Alzheimer's and that not all dementia impacts memory."