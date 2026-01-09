What you need to know about the H3N2 super flu - and why 24-hour recovery is 'highly unlikely'

Flu season started a month earlier than usual this autumn-winter, and with the illness continuing to spread, particularly the H3N2 strain, you may be wondering what symptoms you should be aware of and how long the flu may last if you catch it.

To understand more about the prevalent H3N2 strain, which NHS bosses have dubbed the "super flu", HELLO! caught up with two doctors who shared everything you need to know, and whether it's possible to speed up your recovery time to as little as 24 hours.

© Getty Images The H3N2 flu strain is most prevalent this year, and has been dubbed the "super flu"

H3N2 symptoms

Symptoms of H3N2 flu are similar to other strains of the virus, as Dr Masarat Jilani, an NHS GP, explains. "H3N2 is a form of Influenza A, and the symptoms include an abrupt onset of fever, chills, muscle ache, headache, dry cough, sore throat and runny nose. Children may also experience nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea. Fever, particularly, is a prominent symptom," she says.

However, there is a risk of more severe symptoms developing with this "super flu" strain. Dr. Shoshana Ungerleider, MD, a board-certified practising internal medicine physician (GP) at General Medicine and the Host of TED Health, says: "With H3N2, there is a higher risk of severe symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pain, pneumonia, confusion, or worsening of heart or lung conditions."

How dangerous is H3N2?

"H3N2 is associated with more severe flu seasons than many other strains. It leads to higher rates of hospitalisation and death, particularly among adults over 65, young children, pregnant people, and those with chronic medical conditions," says Dr Ungerleider. "Vaccination and early treatment significantly reduce the risk of serious outcomes."

Meanwhile, Dr Jilani warns: "Seasons where it dominates are sadly associated with higher rates of hospitalisation and death."

How long does the flu last?

The length of your illness can depend on a number of different factors, including your age and any other pre-existing conditions you may have. "The flu typically lasts for three to seven days, but some symptoms like cough and malaise can last for more than two weeks, particularly in older adults and those with chronic lung conditions," says Dr Jiilani.

However, Dr Ungerleider says that recovery time can also vary depending on the severity of your illness. "More severe cases can take several weeks to fully recover," she says.

© Getty Images Children and the elderly may be more likely to feel more ill with the flu

How long is the flu contagious for?

As well as being important for your recovery, staying at home to rest is important to prevent spreading the flu any further, as it can be highly contagious. "The flu is contagious from one day before you get symptoms to approximately five to seven days after you've had symptoms. Some people, particularly children and those who are immunocompromised, may remain contagious for more than ten days. However, infectiousness is highest within the first three to four days of symptoms and correlates with fever," says Dr Jilani.

Can you get rid of the flu in 24 hours?

Unfortunately, any suggestions you may have seen that it's possible to speed up your flu recovery may be unfounded, according to the experts. The NHS GP says: "Recovering from the flu within 24 hours is highly unlikely. Symptoms have been shown to peak two to three days after onset, and it is rare to be unwell with the flu for less than a few days, even with antiviral therapy. For those individuals eligible for antiviral therapy, it can shorten the illness by around one day."